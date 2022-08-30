Why does Globo ignore Henrique & Juliano so much, the country’s No. 1 duo?

Another announcement of the nominees for the Multishow Award for Brazilian Music and once again the country’s number 1 country duo is left out of the Album of the Year category. Multishow placed Henrique & Juliano only in the Best Duo category, mixed with newcomers like Tasha & Tracie and YOUN.

In numbers, no artist in Brazil surpassed Henrique & Juliano between 2021 and 2022. His latest album, Manifesto Musical, was the most listened to of the year. The songs have been played over 2.5 billion times since their release. It spent 14 weeks as the most listened to album in the country.

Henrique and Juliano sell more than 20 thousand tickets in 24 hours (Disclosure) Henrique & JulianHenrique and Juliano sell more than 20 thousand tickets in 24 hours (Disclosure) Henrique & Juliano in the 1st edition (Reproduction) Henrique & Juliano in the 1st edition (Reproduction)Henrique & Juliano in the 1st edition (Reproduction) Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Henrique & Juliano in the 1st edition (Reproduction) Henrique & Juliano in the 1st edition (Reproduction)Henrique & Juliano in the 1st edition (Reproduction) Henrique & Julian Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Henrique & Julian Henrique & JulianInstagram/Play Henrique & Julian Henrique & JulianInstagram/Play Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Henrique, from the duo with Juliano Henrique, from the duo with Juliano Henrique & Julian The two live in TocantinsAgNews 0

The song Arrahão alone has 184 million players on YouTube. A Maior Saudade, 204 million on the same platform. These are absurd numbers. But what explains the fact that the biggest media group in Brazil, Grupo Globo, ignores the biggest artists of today? Well, let’s get to the truths.

There are many answers behind this. In the last interview I did with them, Henrique openly criticized the record company that the duo had just left, Som Livre, which at the time belonged to Grupo Globo. “Without freedom, it was never Som Livre”.

They broke with the company, initially went to an independent label and are now in the multinational Virgin. And detail: they are the biggest artists in the world of this famous label.

In April 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, Henrique & Juliano announced a live and Globo put, on the same day and at the same time, Roberto Carlos singing for an hour straight. In the end, Henrique rejected the attitude.

A year later, tragedy struck with Marília Mendonça. The station’s behavior towards everyone around Marília was not considered “respectful”. The singer had not even been buried and Globo insisted on the presence of her closest friends at Domingão with Huck, who ended up being criticized for excessive drama with people who had no contact with Marília.

Henrique & Juliano only paid tribute to Marília in Faustão na Band, in a historic program, in April this year. And the most recent row between the duo and the Globo conglomerate took place in Ribeirão Preto during a live broadcast of Ribeirão Rodeo Music on the channel, on April 22.

A few hours before the show, Henrique did not authorize the broadcast. His explanation was that he didn’t want to show his show live on TV. Nothing changed his mind, no cash offer convinced him, and the broadcast had to be cut. Shortly after the Bruno & Marrone show, the signal was interrupted.

Before publishing this text, we sought advice from the duo. The live issue, they later understood that it was mere coincidence. It was the singer’s birthday. Regarding the refusal of the live broadcast in Ribeirão Preto, they said that they had already warned that they would not release it, before the day of the show “because it is something of their own not to release the live broadcast”.

As for the trip to Faustão, they refused to say the word tribute because “they understand that all the tributes and words for her were said in life”.

Globo usually puts names on the “refrigerator” that dare to say “no” to it. Gusttavo Lima went through this when he exchanged Som Livre for Sony, and many others who understand that the music market is broad and competition only helps, in the end they also suffer from retaliation from the broadcaster.

But times have changed (a lot!) and the ways to bring music to the public are independent of TV. Today, appearing too much on TV ends up harming concert ticket sales. TV today serves to massify the image, not necessarily its music.

Now, ignoring the success and relevance of the biggest duo in the country today sounds just like a tantrum, not like an attitude of the biggest media group in Latin America.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and articles in the column today? Click here.