will be paid TODAY (30)? See when the loan will be RELEASED and how to apply through CAIXA TEM

Families entitled to Auxílio Brasil now have access to the Aid Brazil loan. The new benefit of payroll loan has been approved and already released by the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

Thus, the proposal awaited the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro, who ended up signing and releasing the Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil within the deadline, on the last day of August 3rd. Now, the population enrolled in Bolsa Família will be able to apply for the loan.

WHAT IS THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN?

who to choose Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasilyou will have the installments discounted directly from the source.

This means that when registrants receive the Monthly Brazil Allowancea percentage of the payroll loan will be discounted.

WHEN WILL THE AID BRAZIL 2022 LOAN BE PAID? ARE YOU FREE?

Those interested in Apply for the Aid Brazil Loan to the federal government’s partner banks should pay attention to the latest news regarding the payroll loans.

That’s because, the Aid Brazil loan is still blocked for the population. Despite the release of the Legislative and also of the Executive power, the Ministry of Citizenship has not yet officially published the beginning of the release of the benefit.

so that the Aid Brazil loan starts to take effect, it is necessary for the government agency of Jair Bolsonaro to regulate.

LATEST NEWS ON THE BRAZIL AID LOAN

LOAN AUXÍLIO BRAZIL WHEN WILL IT BE PAID?

Minister of Citizenship Ronaldo Bento made a statement last week about the permission of the Aid Brazil loan. He stated that the payroll should start in September.

Despite this, the minister did not set a release date for the Brazil Aid Loan. “The law was approved, sanctioned by the president, soon afterwards the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well”, he said.

“I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated,” said the minister, during a press conference at Palácio do Planalto. “In September it should be operational”, added Ronaldo Bento.

HOW TO MAKE A BRAZIL AID LOAN IN CAIXA TEM?

To request the cash loan You must use the Caixa Tem app. The credit request will be analyzed within one week after the request.