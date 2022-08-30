Will the 40% FGTS fine cease to exist?

The end of the 40% FGTS fine, usually given to workers dismissed without just cause, was suggested in a study carried out by GAET.

Recently, the newspaper Folha de São Paulo published a text in which it states that it had access to draft Provisional Measures (MPs). And in one of these MPs there is a forecast of the reduction of workers’ earnings with the FGTS in several situations. Even the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, spoke about the proposal to reduce the FGTS collection to workers.

In a conversation with journalist Andrea Sadi, from Globo News, he stated that he “detonated and refused” the idea that was being discussed on the subject. Even though he says he is against the FGTS cut plan, Guedes said he wants to find a way to reduce labor charges. He even said that he analyzes many ideas, however, none of them should get off the ground in the coming months.

With this, it is important to say that there is no confirmation about the end of both the 40% FGTSS fine, and the end of unemployment insurance. Therefore, workers must continue to receive their payments normally.

The end of the 40% FGTS fine, usually given to workers dismissed without just cause, was suggested in a study carried out by GAET. In short, it is a group formed by the Federal Government in 2019. That same year, President Jair Bolsonaro said he would not implement the proposed changes.

The GAET proposal aimed to create a single unemployment protection fund. The same would be paid by the employer and the Federal Government. Thus, the values ​​of the benefits would be passed on to the dismissed workers, without just cause, they would be sent to the FAT.

In the meantime, the FAT would have to supply the FGTS accounts linked to workers who earn up to 1 and a half salary. In this sense, the amount would be distributed among the accounts within a period of 30 months. Deposits would refer to 16% of the worker’s salary.

In this way, the transfers would be 24%, already counting on the monthly distribution of 8% of the remuneration already made by the company in the accounts of its employees. With that, after 30 months of deposits, workers would reach 7.2 minimum wages in their FGTS accounts, and the government would stop depositing the 16%.

In addition, the value of these salaries in the workers’ FGTS accounts would undergo monetary correction, according to the indices practiced by the government to increase the income of employees. The action would mean that, when workers completed 12 minimum wages in the FGTS account, they would be entitled to withdraw the 8% deposited every month by the companies.

