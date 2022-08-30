William Bonner confirms change in JN and makes official announcement; Look

William Bonner advanced the schedule of Jornal Nacional, after spending the last few weeks recording with Renata Vasconcellos

This Monday, the 29th, the special pre-election program of Jornal Nacional will air. On the social networks, William Bonner advanced about the content.

For those who did not follow, in recent weeks, the presenter and colleague, Renata Vasconcellos, even missed the live exhibition to be able to complete the recordings of the project.

+ Cleo, 39, talks about being a mother, after marriage in Candomblé: “It’s a kind of love”

“Teamwork is pleonasm, in television. And the pride we take in a quality achievement energizes us. Our very proud team invites you. Jornal Nacional will present the most relevant production in the history of Brazilian television journalism,” he said.

“Never has a journalistic product illuminated the television screens with such important content and at a more opportune moment for democracy in our country. It starts this Monday, on Jornal Nacional”, added the communicator and editor-in-chief of the news.

Why the “bad guys” had to shut up when they saw the relationship between Fátima Bernardes and Bonner’s current wife William Bonner’s wife comments on the photo of her husband’s hug in Renata Vasconcellos: “Intirable” Bonner has a photo in a lonely Globo corridor and what he does before going on the air on JN impresses

Last week, interviews took place with the main candidates for the presidency. Helter Duarte and Ana Paula Araújo were responsible for the bench, while William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos led the political bloc.

+ Why the death of the star of Castelo Rá Tim Bum surprised so many people with the discovery of HIV: “I didn’t know”

New phase of Globo

Since last year, Globo has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the broadcaster itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

+ Tadeu Schmidt comes face to face with Pedro Bial, advances on BBB23 and delivers: “Extra injection”