Willian agrees with Fulham after terminating with Corinthians | international football

Striker Willian is back in England. After terminate with Corinthians the 34-year-old Brazilian, got it right with the Fulham and should be announced this Tuesday. He will undergo medical examinations and sign a one season contract. The information was first given by the wow and confirmed by ge .

Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal, Willian returns to the Premier League after just one year. He played eight seasons in the world’s top football league: seven seasons with the blue team, where he won it twice, and once with the Gunners.

Willian received Fulham’s proposal just last weekend, and negotiations progressed quickly. Returning to London, where he lived for eight years, was his and his family’s wish. The striker will be the second Brazilian in the team’s squad, alongside Former Flamengo midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The striker was at Corinthians, where he arrived in August of last year. He made 45 appearances and scored a goal in his second spell at the club and ended his contract a year and a half before the end. In his farewell, Willian justified the decision after the threats that he and his family received of Timão fans on social networks.

Willian is in England and should be available for Fulham’s game against Tottenham, this Saturday, away from home. It is likely that he will follow the match against Brighton, this Tuesday, at Craven Cottage. Fulham have five points after four rounds and are 11th.

The striker is the second Brazilian with more matches in the Premier League, 259. He is five away from equaling midfielder Fernandinho, who has 264, and is currently at Athletico-PR. With 38 goals, Willian is the fifth Brazilian with the most goals in the league, behind Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Coutinho.