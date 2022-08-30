Willian’s departure changes the atmosphere of Corinthians and becomes a ‘breath’ for Vtor Pereira; understand

Willian’s departure did not only impact Corinthians on the field. As determined by the My Helmthe absence of the attacking midfielder in the club’s daily life considerably improved the atmosphere behind the scenes at CT Joaquim Grava (see more details in the video above).

Internally, the 34-year-old player informed his decision to leave Timão even before the black-and-white elimination in Libertadores, about 20 days ago. Thus, his final stretch at Corinthians was troubled to the point of creating discomfort that affected the squad and, especially, coach Vítor Pereira.

That’s because, despite the discreet performances, the Portuguese commander was “forced” to climb Willian because of specific situations, such as his technical quality and the appeal of part of the Corinthians fans and the press, who asked for the athlete to be among the holders of the team.

In addition, players who stood out more than Willian in training did not accept being among the reserves in important games. This was even one of the main causes of friction between Róger Guedes and Vítor Pereira.

It is important to point out that the fact of having a player among the holders who no longer had the desire to remain at the club also left the squad quite dissatisfied, as well as the attitude of the midfielder when saying goodbye to his teammates before a decision in the Liberators.

Therefore, from the moment that Willian made his departure official, Vítor Pereira managed to solve some pending issues with the squad and saw the role of Corinthians being divided between Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto, something that pleased everyone internally.

Vítor Pereira gave Róger Guedes a big hug after a tie in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal

