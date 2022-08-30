With new default record, here are some tips to renegotiate debts and clear your name | Economy

O banking and cards segment continues to be responsible for most debts, with 28.6% of the total. Then come basic bills such as water, electricity and gas, with 22.2%. In third and fourth places are the financial and retail sectors, with 13.7 and 12.4%, respectively.
The survey also estimates that 41.8% of the adult population is in default, and most people with negative names are between 26 and 40 years old.
The default scenario usually leads debtors to a snowball, in which one debt pulls another and leads them to have their “dirty names” – which means having the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) registered in a database restrictions on credit, such as Serasa and SPC.
With the CPF negative, the person has difficulty getting credit, and with that, he may not be able to buy a product on term, make a mortgage or even get a credit card.
One of the ways to clear your name is debt repayment for debt settlement. The consumer can directly look for the establishments that are in debt to make the negotiation. Another way is to use services such as Serasa Limpa Nome, which offer options to pay off your debts with special discounts.
Until this Wednesday (31), Serasa promotes an action to encourage the installment of interest-free debts. In the period, more than 48 million debts will be made available for renegotiation in up to 36 interest-free installments, with discounts of up to 90%. Check out the participating companies:
- clear
- Active
- Atlantic
- BMG Bank
- Digio Bank
- Inter Bank
- Lozenge Bank
- Neon Bank
- Apothecary
- Bradescard
- Bradesco
- Bradesco Financing
- BTG +
- Carrefour
- credits
- credsystem
- digit
- DmCard
- Eudora
- FortBrasil
- Tracker Group
- Havana
- Hoepers
- Intact
- ipanema
- itapeva
- Itau
- MGW Assets
- Money Plus
- Multi Credit
- nalin
- net
- Nextel
- recovery
- Renner
- creek
- Santander
- sack
- Sicoob
- Sorocred
- uze
- Via Retail
- VoxCred
- Zema
Available on digital channels, the action can also be negotiated in person at more than 6,000 post offices across the country that offer campaign conditions and discounts upon payment of a fee of R$3.60.
Consumers can check if they have interest-free installments available through Serasa’s official channels:
- Through the website serasalimpanome.com.br;
- Through the mobile application – available for download on Google Play and Apple Store;
- By WhatsApp, by number 11 99575-2096.
Be careful with your credit card
To avoid default, Serasa guides credit card users to analyze their financial life and reorganize all their expenses. Check out Serasa’s tips below to avoid or get out of default:
- Care with the number of credit cards: there is no limit or ideal number of credit cards. The important thing is to know how to use the cards to better manage your financial life;
- See if there is a need to have more cards: if you have multiple credit cards, it is important to understand the need to use each card, the costs involved (annuity, for example) and the ability to pay more than one invoice;
- Pay attention to expiration dates: to ensure that the name is not negatived, pay the card on time. Thus, it increases your credibility in the market and you get better interest rates and longer installments to carry out your projects;
- Use government benefits: take advantage of the receipt of extra income, such as the 13th and the FGTS Emergency Saque, to pay off debts;
- get informed: It is important to always monitor the status of your CPF and use services such as Serasa Limpa Nome to pay off your debts with special discounts, which can reach 90%. How to know if CPF is negative
- Write down all your expenses: Be aware of your own budget. This tip may seem too basic, but it’s very important to keep the month’s finances in full organization;
- Use the 50/30/20 rule to split your debts: 50% for essential expenses (such as rent, food, basic bills), 30% for variable expenses (credit card, leisure, etc) and 20% for emergency reserve.