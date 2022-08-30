With new default record, here are some tips to renegotiate debts and clear your name | Economy

O banking and cards segment continues to be responsible for most debts, with 28.6% of the total. Then come basic bills such as water, electricity and gas, with 22.2%. In third and fourth places are the financial and retail sectors, with 13.7 and 12.4%, respectively.

The survey also estimates that 41.8% of the adult population is in default, and most people with negative names are between 26 and 40 years old.

The default scenario usually leads debtors to a snowball, in which one debt pulls another and leads them to have their “dirty names” – which means having the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) registered in a database restrictions on credit, such as Serasa and SPC.

With the CPF negative, the person has difficulty getting credit, and with that, he may not be able to buy a product on term, make a mortgage or even get a credit card.

One of the ways to clear your name is debt repayment for debt settlement. The consumer can directly look for the establishments that are in debt to make the negotiation. Another way is to use services such as Serasa Limpa Nome, which offer options to pay off your debts with special discounts.

Until this Wednesday (31), Serasa promotes an action to encourage the installment of interest-free debts. In the period, more than 48 million debts will be made available for renegotiation in up to 36 interest-free installments, with discounts of up to 90%. Check out the participating companies:

clear

Active

Atlantic

BMG Bank

Digio Bank

Inter Bank

Lozenge Bank

Neon Bank

Apothecary

Bradescard

Bradesco

Bradesco Financing

BTG +

Carrefour

credits

credsystem

digit

DmCard

Eudora

FortBrasil

Tracker Group

Havana

Hoepers

Intact

ipanema

itapeva

Itau

MGW Assets

Money Plus

Multi Credit

nalin

net

Nextel

recovery

Renner

creek

Santander

sack

Sicoob

Sorocred

uze

Via Retail

VoxCred

Zema

Available on digital channels, the action can also be negotiated in person at more than 6,000 post offices across the country that offer campaign conditions and discounts upon payment of a fee of R$3.60.

Consumers can check if they have interest-free installments available through Serasa’s official channels:

Through the website serasalimpanome.com.br;

Through the mobile application – available for download on Google Play and Apple Store;

By WhatsApp, by number 11 99575-2096.

Be careful with your credit card

To avoid default, Serasa guides credit card users to analyze their financial life and reorganize all their expenses. Check out Serasa’s tips below to avoid or get out of default: