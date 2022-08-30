Xiaomi Phones, Headphones, Projectors and More on AliExpress Super Deals

O AliExpress website is the ideal place for those who want to import international quality products. The online store is a gigantic showcase for brands from around the world, offering a wide variety of items in different categories.

And in addition to a lot of variety, the site offers weekly promotional actions, such as the AliExpress Super Deals, a campaign it is providing discounts of up to 75% on items like smartphonesheadphones, smartwatchesitems for smart homefashion, beauty, sport and leisure and much more

Check out some unmissable offers we found:

Zeblaze BTalk smartwatchSource: AliExpress

This Zeblade brand smartwatch is a launch on AliExpress website, and brings very interesting resources for those who want to take care of their health. In addition to various sport modes, the smart watch also records a series of indicatorssuch as heart rate, blood oxygenation, calories burned, steps taken and more.

One of the differentiators of this cheap smartwatch is the 1.86-inch screen – larger than the category average. According to the manufacturer, battery can last 7 days in intensive use or 15 for moderate use of the functions offered.

Avatto Smart Socket and SwitchSource: AliExpress

The Avatto brand switch and socket features a three-pin Brazilian standard socket and two touch-sensitive buttons. The device connects to the Wi-Fi network and can be controlled through the company app OR through personal assistants such as alexa and Google Assistant.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus TabletSource: AliExpress

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet is ideal for those who need a device for media consumption and good performance for various activities. The 11-inch display and 2K resolution offers a good option for viewing content such as video lessons and meetings.

The model has 128 GB of internal memory, 6 GB of RAM, Android 11 and a 7,700 mAh battery.

Blitzwolf BW-VT2 Mini Wi-Fi ProjectorSource: AliExpress

With a portable projector you will be able to watch movies and series anywhere with a suitable wall. And this model from Blitzwolf supports 4K content and has its own operating system to manage the content. If you prefer, you can use the HDMI and USB connections to connect other devices and display an image that can reach up to 300 inches.

Sata3 Walram SSDSource: AliExpress

Looking for a very cheap SSD for your setup to get even faster at startup? The AliExpress website has this model that is highly praised by buyers, especially because of its cost-effectiveness.

The 128 GB version costs less than R$ 70 during this period of promotions, a very affordable value.

Xiaomi Smartphone 12 LiteSource: AliExpress

This Xiaomi mobile is a good option and a recent launch of the brand. The handset has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 108 MP camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite phone is available in several colors, and can be purchased in a version with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage and with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The 4,300mAh battery has 67W turbo charging.

Gaomon s620 graphics tabletSource: AliExpress

For those who like to express their creative skills through digital drawing, this graphics tablet from Gaomon is an interesting option.

The s620 model has a very large active area (165.1 mm X 101.6 mm) and four customizable buttons. The device’s resolution is 5,080 LPI, which guarantees a lot of precision for the arts created.

Lenovo LP7 Bluetooth HeadsetSource: AliExpress

To close the list, this wireless headphone from Lenovo is indicated for sportsmen and practitioners of physical activities.

In addition to having the intra-articular shape, the accessory also fits around the ear ensuring greater firmness during use. The sound quality is praised by buyers, in addition to the 400 mAh battery.

Offers will be available until September 4th, be sure to check out other offers on the site.