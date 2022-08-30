Yoo Joo-eun, South Korean actress, dies at 27

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, who starred in series such as “Big Forest” and “Joseon Survival Period”, died today at the age of 27. The news was reported by Chosun News, one of South Korea’s leading newspapers. The cause of death was not reported.

Yoo’s brother shared the news this morning on the actress’ social media profile. The account has been deactivated.

“On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a more comfortable place. If you have time, please send your best wishes to Joo-eun on his passing,” Yoo’s relative wrote.

The publication also included a letter written by the actress and shared at her will. The message begins with an apology and expresses gratitude for the support and love she has received.

“I always wanted to act. Maybe it was everything to me or a small part of me, but pursuing this career is very difficult. I didn’t want to do anything else, it was very painful,” she wrote, describing her passion for acting as a “blessing and a curse.”

Yoo Joo-eun’s funeral will take place on August 31 at Ajou University Hospital in Suwon City, South Korea.

seek help

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV and Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. The CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also responds by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.