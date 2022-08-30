“You are in love with me”







Jair Bolsonaro participates in a debate at the Band Photo: Uamy Beydoun/Agif / Estadão

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attacked journalist Vera Magalhães, from the TV Cultura, during the debate that takes place this Sunday night, 28, at Band. The re-election candidate accused the presenter of “liar” and, in a disrespectful tone, stated that she would be “in love” with him.

The attack took place when the reporter addressed the importance of vaccination in the country to candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) and criticized Bolsonaro’s stance in combating the pandemic. After Ciro’s response, Bolsonaro began a series of attacks on Vera, calling her a “liar” and saying that he did not ask for the professional’s opinion.

“Vera, I couldn’t expect anything else from you, you sleep thinking about me. You are a disgrace to Brazilian journalism. It’s already appealing,” he said. He even thanked her, ironically, for the opportunity to speak “some truths” about her.





Photo: RD1

At the end of the debate, Vera Magalhães spoke with the UOL and stated that Bolsonaro had an “uncontrolled and unnecessary” posture, in addition to classifying the president’s behavior as “harmful” to himself and that it is “in his nature” not to accept being questioned by women.

For the journalist, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “tried to save himself” during the debate, while Simonte Tebet (MDB) performed better than that presented in the National Journal and even made nods of possible support for the PT in the 2nd round.