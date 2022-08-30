Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano saw news on Globo and confirmation happens

Zezé di Camargo and Luciano complete 30 years of career and show to set date was news on Globo

Zeze di Camargo and Luciano became news in the “Jornal Nacional” because of a show they performed together with Chitãozinho and Xororó.

The presentation took place to commemorate the career of the country duos, which together add up to 80 years of trajectory, being 50 years of Chitãozinho and Xororó and 30 years of Zeze di Camargo and Luciano.

In a show house in Rio de Janeiro, Zezé and Lucianowho have been singing together for 30 years, joined Chitãozinho and Xororó, that this year celebrate their golden anniversary, and remember the successes of the duos that crossed generations.

The presentation took place on a Friday, August 19 this year. “It’s one song after another. So, imagine, it’s been 80 years of music, joining the two duos, a lot of success, thank God”, he said. Xororó

+ Discreet, Rodrigo Santoro, at 47, wins an affectionate declaration of his great love in textão: “Caminhos”

Already Luciano Camargo stressed that for the fans every song is important. “We have ‘The day I left home’, which in people’s ears is as important as ‘É o amor’, which was the main soundtrack of ‘Dois Filhos de Francisco’”, said the brother of Zezé di Camargo.

ANOTHER SUCCESS OF THE DUO

+ “17 years”, confirms Ticiane Pinheiro reunited with the cast of Hoje em Dia and Ana Hickmann confesses: “To count”

When talking about his big hit “It’s Love”, Zezé di Camargo revealed to JN that the song “Negue”, by Maria Bethânia, served as an inspiration to compose her song.

Zezé gives a strong statement about the ex and current one, after divorce: “In a while Graciele and Zilu will hug” Zezé Di Camargo, live on SBT, talks about the separation from Zilu and says: “She got everything and I got the blame” At Ratinho, Zezé says what he did at Denilson’s house and gives it to Leonardo: “I threw my reputation away”

“It was an inspiration. If you put the two songs together, as you said, I had never thought of that answer,” said the sertanejo in the report, and Lucian He added: “More than 54 re-recordings, in Russian, Spanish, by sambista, by rock.”, he highlighted.