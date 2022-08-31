10 seconds and that’s it! Take the test and try to find the letter C

Your goal seems very simple: find the letter C that is hidden in the middle of so many letters I. According to the original post, your time to solve the challenge is very short. Use just 10 seconds to find consonant what is missing. Legend has it that some internet users managed to solve the issue in just 3 seconds.

Are you able to solve the letter C test in 10 seconds?

This is a complicated example of a viral test that spread on social media and caused more than a headache for hundreds of users. The big challenge focuses on the fact that the puzzle must be solved in the shortest possible time. Although for many it seems easy to solve, very few have succeeded.

As mentioned, the objective here is to find the letter C hidden in the middle of a bunch of letters I. Prepare your eyes and get the timer ready to complete the challenge in just 10 seconds. Look closely at each row and column of letters to find the correct element.

Where is the letter hidden in the test?

Activities like this have become very popular and generate a moment of leisure that can be enjoyed with the family. In addition, the test of the letter C can be an excellent mental health benefit. Each challenge has a certain difficulty and is a mission for users, who even use it to develop their skills.

If you don’t have a lot of practice in digital games like this, that’s fine. The answer is just below, in fact, the letter C itself is at the bottom of the image, almost halfway across the screen. Look very carefully and carefully to solve the test as quickly as you can. Do not exceed 10 seconds.

share the Just kidding with your friends and family and find out if they can find the answer before you do.