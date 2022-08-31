123 Miles is notified by Procon-SP after UOL report

Procon-SP (Consumer Protection Protection Program) notified the travel platform 123 Miles after a report by the UOL show that customers with tickets purchased on the site complained of trip cancellation or failure to issue tickets.

The agency requires the company to provide clarification, until September 6, on consumer complaints and send documents that demonstrate the number of people affected, the plan to return the amounts paid by injured customers and the sending of tickets and communications to they.

123 Milhas must also provide Procon with details about the travel packages it offers, specifying the services added to each one, and demonstrate the feasibility of contractually complying with the “PROMO” product — type of promotion with flexibility in departure and arrival dates , but of only one day of that chosen one.

The company must also send documents that prove the disclosure used in the last six months to provide its services (printed materials, media and/or other channels used).

The defense body also wants the platform to prove the functioning of the service channels to meet the operational and financial demands of consumers.

Consumers missed vacations and marriage

The frustrated travel plans of customers who bought tickets for 123 Miles, and who claim to have not received the tickets, are of the most varied. There are consumers who planned to travel to be godparents, others wanted to participate in contests, attend shows at Rock in Rio or even go abroad.

In a note sent to UOL, 123 Miles denied “deliberate” cancellations, says there was a mistake and that “it honors all commitments”. The company justifies that customers should fill out a form 60 days before the date of travel. “Failure to fill it in time will result in the cancellation of the order and the ticket not being issued,” he said. The company also said that the cases are being treated with “top priority”.

Consumers told the UOL who responded to the form cited by 123 Miles, but still did not receive the tickets — the reporter had access to the receipt of this form, sent by the company.

Others claim that they never received the document, even after having asked the company and that, therefore, they were prevented from responding to it.

(*With information from Hygino Vasconcellos, collaboration for UOL, in Balneário Camboriú)