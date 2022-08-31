200 thousand have money to receive and do not go to the bank to withdraw

About 200,000 in the State have forgotten money in the banks referring to the balance of the Social Integration Program (PIS) or the Public Servant Heritage Program (Pasep).

The numbers were calculated based on national data. They point out that 10 million workers forgot R$ 24.6 billion in financial institutions. The values ​​are from those who worked in both the public and private sectors, between 1971 and 1988, and have not yet withdrawn the resource.

In addition to these values, there are also several other resources forgotten in banks. Among them, in the savings or current account, of precatory resources or small-value requisition and even of lawsuits.

Financial planner Lelio Monteiro explained that usually the money that stays in banks is from people who have died, which the heirs ended up not withdrawing. “Sometimes it’s an account that the family didn’t even remember the person had”.

The correction of money, according to him, corresponds to the type of product and/or investment that the person has made. In addition, he highlighted that it is also very common for people to forget small values. “Leaving a little money and forgetting it is more common than you think”.

Regarding judicial deposits, the Regional Labor Court (TRT-ES) reported that it has the Garimpo System. It points out the forgotten resources in the account of workers, companies, experts and lawyers.

This is money from settled cases whose judicial deposit amounts were not withdrawn by the notified parties. But it’s no use looking for the agency to access this money, it’s the TRT that triggers the owner of the resource.

TRT looks for several alternatives to make the return, and the first of them is to search for the recipient’s bank accounts.

The Central Bank, on the other hand, created the System of Receivables (SVR) for consumers to see if they have forgotten money in financial institutions.

Values ​​include balance in checking or savings accounts closed with available balance. According to the bank, the schedule and information about the new stage of the SVR are yet to be announced.

KNOW HOW TO CONSULT

Pis/Pasep

– Those who have forgotten money in their Pis/Pasep account must download the FGTS application and access it to withdraw.

– How to check: On the tool’s home screen, the user will be able to check the available balance.

– By clicking on the message, there will be a redirect to a screen in which the user must inform the bank account number where he wants to receive the money.

central bank

– The Central Bank created the System of Values ​​Receivable (SVR) for consumers to see if they have forgotten money in financial institutions.

– According to the institution, the amounts include, in addition to the current or savings account balance, “capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses from former members of credit unions; and unsolicited resources from terminated consortium groups”.

– Currently, consultations with the website that informs the amounts receivable are suspended.

– New stage: the availability of information will still be disclosed by the bank. The website for consultation is: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

Mining System

– To carry out the return of forgotten money calculated by the Garimpo System, of the Regional Labor Court (TRT-ES), the body searches for a bank account in the name of the recipient of the credit.

– If you don’t find it, deposit it in the active FGTS account or notify at your address.

– If the creditor is not located, the court will determine the opening of an account at Caixa in the name of the recipient.

– Information such as process number, name, CNPJ/CPF, agency, savings account and values ​​will be published in a public notice on the TRT website.

– Withdrawal period: up to 10 years after publication of the notice. Otherwise, the amount is converted in favor of the Union.

Source: TRT-ES, Caixa and Banco Central.