25 stories to look back on Princess Diana’s life, style and legacy – Vogue

This Wednesday (31.08), marks the 25th anniversary of the car accident that took the life of Princess Diana. The tragedy, which took place in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris, forever marked the history of the British royal family. Affectionately nicknamed the People’s Princess, Diana was one of the most famous and talked about women of the 20th century, broke royal protocols and became a true fashion icon, serving as a style reference to this day. Activist by essence, Lady Di left a legacy of philanthropy, supporting several charities. Below, we list 30 articles that honor and remember the life, style and legacy of the eternal princess of the people.
1. “Protecting Diana”: Security Shares Princess Memories in New Book
2. Princess Diana: a life of scandal, trauma and philanthropy
3. Discover seven current fashion trends that have been worn by Princess Diana before
4. The reason why Princess Diana didn’t wear the Chanel logo after the divorce
5. 23 most iconic photos of Princess Diana
6. Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers were the same as Princess Diana’s
7. 9 rare moments of Princess Diana wearing a black dress
8. Princess Diana was planning to move to the US without the kids, claims her bodyguard
9. Princess Diana’s 32 Best Pink Looks
10. Princess Diana: remember her 9 most iconic dresses
11. Why do we care so much about Princess Diana?
12. 27 times Princess Diana was the beauty muse of the summer
13. Princess Diana’s Most Precious Gems
14. Hidden message in the spare shoe and dress: some secrets from Princess Diana and Charles’ wedding are revealed
15. 10 products to recreate Lady Di’s favorite makeup trick
16. Princess Diana was the unexpected poster girl for Versace in the 90s
17. Lady Di: a tribute to the 60th anniversary of Princess Diana’s birth
18. 14 times Princess Diana wore a polka dot print in style
19. Lady Di’s Wedding Tiara That Broke Royal Protocols Is On Display In London
20. 8 Princess Diana casual looks to inspire loungewear enthusiasts
21. The evolution of Princess Diana’s hair – including the ’90s pixie cut that changed everything
22. Princess Diana’s iconic haircut in 20 photos
23. Princess Diana Books to Read After Watching ‘The Crown’
24. How Diana, Princess of Wales, became a Gen Z influencer posthumously
25. Princess Diana’s Hairstylist Tells the Story Behind the Haircut That Defined an Era