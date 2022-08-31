2nd phase FINALLY starting?

In the financial situation that the country is in, any extra value that appears and can be withdrawn is something that cheers and helps the Brazilian. Therefore, it is always interesting to be aware of opportunities to withdraw amounts.

Today, the option is for those who have some “forgotten” amount in banks. These values ​​have been compiled in one place for interested parties to search for possible amounts.

Forgotten values ​​of the Central Bank

This type of payment is released by the Central Bank through the program called System of Receivables (SVR) where several individuals and also legal entities could consult whether or not they could withdraw money that was in the bank.

The platform has already offered, at first, almost R$ 4 billion to the population. These amounts are part of forgotten amounts in the bank that many people did not know they were entitled to.

However, after this first phase, which takes place between February and April, the Central Bank is in the process of releasing the second stage of amounts receivable. This moment is making many citizens anxious to receive.

When do payments arrive?

The population is awaiting payment for this second stage of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). Therefore, the doubt of the large portion is whether these values ​​will be transferred during the month of September.

This doubt arose because, initially, the second phase of the project should have taken place during the month of May. However, Central Bank employees ended up going on strike. This moment lasted until the month of July, being one of the longest stoppages in the country.

Due to this event, this and several other services under the responsibility of the Central Bank had to be postponed. As a result, the population was greatly affected.

Thus, there are now no definitive dates for the payment of the population’s entitlement amounts in this second phase. Not even the guarantee that it will take place in the month of September.

However, according to the BC, the dates will be announced soon. Even more so because it will be necessary to open, prior to payment, the moment of consultations so that people can find out who is entitled to the new round.

It is worth noting that once the date is set, interested parties will be able to consult it directly on the Central Bank website created for this purpose.

At the moment it still has a message saying that the system is temporarily suspended for improvements to be carried out. however, when the dates are released, the available link is https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/.