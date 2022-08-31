3 points that suggest that dividends will shrink, according to Itaú BBA; stock plummets 6% – Money Times

The preferred shares of Petrobras (PETR4) were among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa this Tuesday (30).

The oil company plummeted 5.95% on the stock exchange, quoted at R$32.43.

In addition to the fall of Petroleum in international markets, the state-owned company’s shares came under strong pressure after the cut in the recommendation of the Itaú BBA.

The institution downgraded Petrobras to “market perform” (expected performance in line with the market average) after incorporating into the investment thesis a higher cost of capital, earlier accommodation than expected in international oil prices, diesel and Gasolineleading to changes in pricing dynamics in the domestic market, and the announcement of exorbitant payment of dividends in the second quarter.

The fair price per share was reduced from R$43 to R$38. For ADR (PBR), the value is US$ 14.50.

BBA understands that the coming months will be highly volatile for the oil company, and that is why it is choosing to remain on hold until the scenario becomes clearer.

Fewer dividends ahead

Petrobras surprised the market by announcing, together with the release of the second quarter results, the distribution of R$ 6.73 per share in dividends to shareholders.

According to the BBA, the payment corresponds to a dividend yield (dividend yield) of 21% and was above the institution’s already optimistic estimates of 15% for the quarter.

Going forward, dividends should shrink, assesses the institution. Three reasons support the BBA view:

lower prices for crude oil and oil products;

asset maintenance shutdowns upstream and downstream that will affect production levels; and

minors cash-ins of asset sales.

With this, BBA estimates that Petrobras will pay R$ 4.70 per share in dividends in the second half of the year, which implies a dividend yield of 7% for each quarter.

