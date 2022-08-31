5 Foods That Help With Abdominal Fat Loss | Gardenia Cavalcanti



5 foods that help you lose belly fat

Published 08/29/2022 22:14

You know that unwanted belly fat? What is terror for many women? Anyone who thinks it is just an aesthetic issue is wrong. Abdominal fat can compromise health, including increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. And even without miracle foods to end this problem, a study by the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland, reveals some options that can be allied in this mission.

The survey was carried out with more than 1,300 Swiss, in a sample of adults between 18 and 75 years old. During the survey, the participants’ diet was evaluated through 24-hour eating habits. The study defined dietary patterns, based on the intake of 22 specific food groups for breakfast. In it, it was shown that participants who drank a balanced coffee, such as smoothies, oatmeal, eggs, yogurt and whey protein, had less abdominal fat than those who consumed cereal or toast for the first meal of the day.

Nutritionist Mari Fazzi, specializing in weight loss, explains why these foods are among the greatest allies of fat loss. Check out the pro tips:

Whey protein: According to nutritionist Marianne Fazzi, protein provides more satiety compared to carbohydrates. “The act of taking whey protein can help control blood glucose, as proteins have a lower glycemic index than carbohydrates, that is, they present a smaller variation in glucose after ingestion, which helps to reduce appetite, providing a more intense feeling. prolonged period of satiety”, he explains.

Smoothies: Marianne warns us not to forget fruits and vegetables for breakfast. “Consuming fruits and vegetables in this meal is ideal to promote satiety and reduce the risk of diseases, since they are foods rich in fiber. Smoothies are practical and delicious options that even help speed up metabolism depending on the ingredients used,” she says.

Oatmeal: “Oats are a source of fiber. It helps control cholesterol levels, as well as contributing to intestinal health. Oatmeal porridge is a healthy preparation that prolongs the feeling of satiety, since its digestion is easy and slow, contributing to weight loss”, comments Fazzi.

However, the nutritionist warns of the amount of food ingested. “However, oats can have the opposite effect if ingested in large quantities, such as constipation and slow, difficult digestion. It is always worth remembering the importance of having a balanced diet, with the follow-up of a nutritionist”.

Eggs: “Omelet, scrambled egg, poached egg or boiled egg. No matter the way of preparation, egg protein provides satiety and decreases the chances of having extra meals, in addition to being rich in essential nutrients. So don’t leave it out of your breakfast menu”, highlights Mariane.

“The food also has a high amount of amino acids. In addition, it does not have a high level of calories and carbohydrates, making it an excellent option for those on a low-carb diet, for example”, adds the specialist.

Yogurt: Natural yogurts are rich in protein and healthy fats and can be part of a balanced and healthy diet. “These foods should be consumed in a moderate way, the consumer should always opt for versions in the natural flavor, without sugar and with few ingredients”, comments nutritionist Marianne Fazzi.

In addition to foods that help eliminate abdominal fat, Marianne explains that weight loss is a mathematical game, of eating less and spending more. Therefore, the most effective method of weight loss is to find the saboteur of your diet. “What prevents you from losing weight? It is necessary to accompany the patient, make an evaluation, menu, food plan that the patient can put into practice, respecting their routine, habits and biotype. It’s basically working on a change in behavior, not just a diet”, concludes the nutritionist.