5 revelations from the last chapter

The soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa is in the final stretch on Globo. While the story of Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) is heading towards the end, the OnScreen brings a summary of the last chapter with the main revelations. Originally aired between 2000 and 2001, the plot reserved a happy ending for most characters, including the villains..

Check out, below, the main surprises of the last chapter of O Cravo e a Rosa:

Petruchio never betrayed Catarina with Marcela

In the last chapters of O Cravo e a Rosa, Petruchio decides to approach Marcela (Drica Moraes) to find out if the villain is responsible for the theft of Catarina’s policies. One day, Batista’s daughter (Luís Melo) catches her husband in a suspicious encounter with the bad character, concludes that they have an affair and ends the union.

In the end, Petruchio explains to Catarina that he pretended to be in love with Marcela to recover the stolen inheritance. He promotes a confrontation between all the suspects during the wedding of Bianca (Leandra Leal) and Edmundo (Angelo Antonio), when, finally, he finds the thief of the documents.

“I pretended all the time, Catarina. I never wanted to leave with Marcela or stay away from you for so long, my jaguar.” Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis)

Mimosa was the one who stole Catarina’s policies

In the sequence, it is revealed that it was Mimosa (Suely Franco) who took the policies. The housekeeper had good intentions: she knew that Marcela intended to steal them and wanted to hide the documents so that no one could take them from Catarina. She then hid the papers in a family photo album.

However, when she wanted to return the policies, Mimosa realized she had lost the book with the records. Buscapé (Luiz Antonio do Nascimento) then assumes that he took it, interested only in a photo of his parents present among the photos. The mystery solved, Catarina is finally able to get her hands on her possessions.

Linda knew about the theft and blackmailed her

Who snitches on Mimosa is Lindinha, who knew the whole truth. Since she took the policies, Calixto’s wife (Pedro Paulo Rangel) became the target of the villain’s blackmail, who threatened to hand her over to the police. The redneck extorted Batista’s former maid to such an extent that the old woman was left penniless.

But Lindinha’s evil will be forgiven in the end. She looks for Januário (Taumaturgo Ferreira), rich at this point in history, and declares: “Without you, I’m not even a person. I apologize for all the bad things I’ve done in this life. I want to be good, believe me. Kiss Me! Kiss… Kiss, I’ll marry you”.

Januário is the true heir of Joaquim

After the death of Joaquim (Carlos Vereza), the millionaire’s will indicates that he left all his assets to the pig. But a twist happens in the outcome: the deceased just wanted to distract Marcela to prevent her from giving a blow to Januário, to whom the rich man destined all his money while he was still alive.

With no threshing floor or borders, Marcela is forced to settle for Heitor (Rodrigo Faro). The two mercenaries go on to form a duo of lovers and crooks. In one of the last scenes of the plot, they appear trying to scam a rich old man. The evil one uses all her charm to deceive the “duck”.

Dinorah continues to betray Cornelius

After discovering Dinorá’s (Maria Padilha) betrayals, Cornelius (Ney Latorraca) throws her out of the house. Time passes and Batista’s friend admits to himself that he is not happy with his revenge and, deep down, still loves his wife. He ends up accepting the infidel back when she kneels asking for forgiveness.

When Dinorá returns to his life, Cornelius will stop being a fool and will no longer allow himself to submit to the humiliations and exploitation of his wife’s family. What he can’t imagine is that the blonde didn’t get it right: during the wedding between Bianca and Edmundo, the naughty exchanges winks with Celso (Murilo Rosa), who will finally have settled with Candoca (Miriam Freeland).

