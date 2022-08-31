50 years ago, Dalva de Oliveira, the “Brazilian Nightingale” died

Exactly 50 years ago, on August 30, 1972, Brazil lost one of its most famous and beloved performers, Dalva de Oliveira.

Born into a poor family in Rio Claro, in the interior of São Paulo, the girl Vicentina de Paula Oliveira (her given name) moved to Rio at age 18, and there she met the guitarist and composer Herivelto Martins (1936-1949).

It caused the wrath of the family by the fact that she moved in with her boyfriend without getting married. They had two children, and one of them was the famous singer Pery Ribeiro (1937-2012).

Since arriving in Rio, she has been singing and was admired for her beautiful soprano voice. Because of Herivelto’s unhealthy jealousy, they separated in 1949. Two years later she was elected “Queen of the Voice of the Radio”, or also “The Nightingale”.

He would die of hemorrhage in 72, caused by cirrhosis.

Homage

To mark this sad event, the Ecad (Central Office for the Collection of Rights) collected the numbers of Dalva de Oliveira from its database.

As she was only a performer, and not a composer, she has 227 recorded recordings.

His heirs will still receive the copyright of these executions until 2042 (70 years from the date of death, according to law 9.610/98).

See your most played songs from the last five years

1 – White Flag – Laercio Alves / Max Nunes

2 – What Will It Be – Mario Rossi / Marino Pinto

3 – Hail Mary on the Hill – Herivelto Martins

4 – Hymn to Love – Edith Piaf / Odair Marsano / Magda Viano

5 – Secret – Herivelto Martins / Marino Pinto

6 – All Finished – Oswaldo Martins / J. Piedade

7 – Black Mask – Zé Keti / Pereira Mattos

8 – Star of the Sea – Marino Pinto / Paulo Soledade

9 – Dear Handkerchief – Gabino Coria Penaloza / Juan De Dios Filiberto / Maugeri Neto

10 – The Flowers Are Coming Back – Paulo Soledade

Source: Ecad