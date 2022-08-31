5G and economic crisis boost used cell phone market

Used cell phones gain space in 2022, driven both by the desire for a device compatible with the new 5G internet and by the reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians, who are looking for alternatives to smartphones that start from R$ 1 thousand and can reach R$ 15 .5 thousand.

The cheapest 5G devices on the market today are the Galaxy M23, from Samsung, and the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which sell for up to R$1,500. On used product websites, you can find devices with 5G from R$650, such as Motorola’s Moto G 5G. Check precautions before buying a used 5G smartphone.

The average price of the cell phone category in Brazil was R$ 1,845.25 in 2021, up 19.51% compared to 2020, according to consultancy IDC.

Of the more than 40,000 mobile ads on OLX’s sales platform, half are already 5G-compatible smartphones. According to Regina Botter, general manager of OLX, normally the price of a used cell phone on the company’s digital platform can be up to 38% lower than that of a new one. “An item can have three or four useful lives. On average, our consumers have R$ 4 thousand in products that they no longer use and can be marketed as used. extra money for those who have something to sell”, he says.

Reinaldo Sakis, market research manager at IDC, says that, in addition to the interest in looking for a device compatible with the new mobile internet network, Brazilians need to spend less, which leads to the search for used cell phones. “The trend of sales growth of used cell phones has to do with the national moment. Brazilians do not have enough income to buy a new smartphone, but it is a necessary product”, says Sakis. According to research by IDC, the revenue of the used smartphone market in Brazil was estimated at R$ 2.8 billion in 2021, with an expectation of reaching R$ 5 billion in 2024.

High resale and exchange

Listed on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, Allied Tecnologia, which operates in the distribution of electronics in the country, notes that the average spend on the purchase of devices rose from R$506 in the second quarter of 2021 to R$750 in 2022.

At the end of last year, the company announced the acquisition of Brused, which buys and sells used iPhones. In June, the company launched a new e-commerce portal, Trocafy, where it will sell products from all brands.

Like Trocafy, Trocafone buys cell phones and renovates them to resell them with quality and guarantee certification.

“We have already gone through the migration to 4G in the past. What happens in these changes is that most operators want to migrate their customer base to the new technology. increases the number of used devices in the inventory”, says Guille Freire, co-founder and CEO of the company. (Collaborated by Jessica Brasil Skroch)

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.