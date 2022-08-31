7 documents you must have to avoid problems

In addition to the most well-known identification documents, others can also be important in the daily lives of Brazilians.
The federal government announced a series of changes in the documents of Brazilians, such as identity, National Driver’s License (CNH) and passport. The changes brought more modern, safe and practical versions, including digital options.
The first document that every citizen of the country usually has is the Birth Certificate. From there, there is no shortage of titles, declarations and important records to identify or prove some mandatory procedure.
In moments such as approval in a public contest or a new job, it is common for the need to present an endless “paperwork” to arise. To avoid the headache in situations like these, see the documents that every Brazilian must have.
7 important documents in Brazil
Here’s the list of what you should keep carefully:
- General Registration (RG): the most used identification document in the country, it represents the identity of each person. The new national identity card (CNI), which will replace the RG, has already begun to be issued.
- Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF): with a slightly more fiscal character, it serves to identify taxpayers with the Federal Revenue.
- Work Card (CTPS): mandatory for all workers who carry out professional activities formally.
- Voter Title: proves that the citizen is able to vote and be voted in an election. It is mandatory for all Brazilians between the ages of 18 and 70, and optional for those aged 16 to 17 or over 70.
- Birth certificate: it is the first and most important document of a person, as it attests to their existence and citizenship.
- National Driver’s License (CNH): serves to prove that the citizen is able to drive a motor vehicle.
- Certificate of Military Service (CAM): mandatory only for men over 18, shows that its owner has complied with the law and reported to the Military Service Board in his region.