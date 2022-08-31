7 documents you must have to avoid problems

In addition to the most well-known identification documents, others can also be important in the daily lives of Brazilians.

The federal government announced a series of changes in the documents of Brazilians, such as identity, National Driver’s License (CNH) and passport. The changes brought more modern, safe and practical versions, including digital options.

The first document that every citizen of the country usually has is the Birth Certificate. From there, there is no shortage of titles, declarations and important records to identify or prove some mandatory procedure.

In moments such as approval in a public contest or a new job, it is common for the need to present an endless “paperwork” to arise. To avoid the headache in situations like these, see the documents that every Brazilian must have.

7 important documents in Brazil

Here’s the list of what you should keep carefully: