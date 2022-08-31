“A blonde girl and an actor are going to be talked about…”

Bianca Godói is known for being one of the most accurate psychics in her predictions.

Considered as the seer who most correctly predicts, the sensitive Bianca Godói made some revelations about “The Farm 14”. Record TV’s rural reality hits the small screens on September 13. Much is speculated about the participants, with several assumptions. However, the sensitive has already pinned who will be the winner.

Second Bianca Godóiwill be a woman. “I had a premonitory dream and in it it was revealed who will be the winner of A Fazenda and through my dream I saw a girl on top of a stage, being able to be a singer and this artist was celebrating her victory a lot and a car appeared and in it didn’t have a common plate, but the logo of A Fazenda 14”, told the psychic to the “TV Observatory”. In the list of alleged participants, only one artist is a singer.

In addition, Bianca brought other revelations about “The Farm 14”: ”I see that three couples will form on the reality show. A blonde girl and an actor will be the talk of the reality show. I see there will be two participants expelled. A participant will be able to separate because of the program and will have a lawsuit between the administrators of the participants’ social networks.”

At the beginning of the year, Bianca Godói also made some predictions for the BBB 22. The sensitive stated that one participant would give up and that another would be expelled. Indeed, it did. The actress and singer Maria was expelled while Tiago Abravanel decided to leave the reality show.