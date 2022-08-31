A Desalmada – Rafael discovers that his father abused Fernanda

The rascal in A Desalmada will do anything to manipulate the couple and it will go wrong.

Rafael (José Ron) will find out the hard way that his father was the man who abused him. Fernanda (Livia Brito) in The Soulless. The revelation will shake your relationship with octavio (Eduardo Santamarina) in the plot shown in the afternoons of SBT.

This because Fernanda will make a point of throwing in the fan who is the character of Eduardo Santamarinaand what he did to her in the past in the soulless.

KNOW MORE! A Desalmada – Fernanda decides to use Rafael in her revenge and marries the boy to destroy Otávio

after marrying Rafael to start your revenge plan and get closer to your mortal enemy, it won’t be long before Fernanda tell the whole truth to your great love.

After managing to hide for several years the atrocities he had already done, octavio will not be able to escape when being put against the wall by the protagonist of the soullesswhere she won’t be able to hide anymore and will tell everything the bastard did against her.

octavio and Fernanda will be in a very high spirits, and Rafael will do anything to make sure they can converse in a civilized way. However, the young lady the soulless will claim that the heartthrob will be floored when he finds out who his father is.

the character of Livia Brito will say that octavio he is a man capable of doing horrible things, including killing and raping. At this moment, Rafael he will be upset with the accusations of the beloved.

Already octavio will try to reverse the situation by playing the victim, in an attempt to manipulate the couple and especially the character of Jose Ron, but it will be too late.

SUMMARY WEDNESDAY CHAPTER (31) OF THE SOULDATE

Otávio sets up Fernanda, who receives a mysterious call inviting her to an agricultural fair. César is surprised and says it may be a trap. Roberto apologizes to Rafael for his attitude. Isabela talks to Roberto and seduces him.

Sandra prevents Clara from telling Davi about her past. Leticia threatens her husband with a divorce if she confirms that he has a mistress. Clara wins a romantic dinner from David. Fernanda takes a risk and gets into the car that is supposed to take her to the fair. Halfway there, she notices that the car has veered off the path and she is afraid of what is about to happen.