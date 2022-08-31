Academy announces 6 shortlisted films

THE Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts announced today (30) the list of six feature films shortlisted to compete for a spot in the Best International Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, which takes place in 2023.

Assembled by 19 members, the commission chose The mother (in Cristiano Burlan), Peter’s Journey (in Laís Bodanzky), Coal (in Carolina Markowicz), mars one (in Gabriel Martins), pacified (in Paxton Winsters) and Paloma (in Marcelo Gomes).

In all, 28 feature films were registered and qualified to compete for the vacancy and, for the first time, the election will be held in two rounds. On Monday, September 5, the film that will represent Brazil in the dispute for a spot at the Oscars will be chosen among the six shortlisted.

chaired by Bárbara Carirythis year’s Selection Committee is made up of 19 members: André Pellenz, Barbara Cariry, Cavi Borges, David França Mendes, Eduardo Ades, Guilherme Fiuza Zenha, Jefferson De, João Daniel Tikhomiroff, João Federici, José Geraldo Couto, Juliana Sakae, Marcelo Serrado, Maria Ceiça de Paula, Patricia Pillar, Petra Costa, Renata Almeida, Talize Sayegh, Waldemar Dalenogare Neto, Zelito Viana.

The pre-list with all the films selected by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be nominated for an Oscar will be announced on December 21, 2022.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.