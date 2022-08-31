ACCUMULATED Timemania: contest 1828 PAYS up to BRL 5.7 MILLION this Tuesday (30th); see how to bet

THE timemania will have a new draw this Tuesday night (30). The prize pool for the 1828 contest will be R$ 5.7 million. To win, it is necessary to hit the tens that the globe will draw.

The event will take place at the Lottery Space of Cashier, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. In addition, bettors will be able to follow the draw through social networks and the YouTube channel.

Interested parties will be able to place their bets until 7 pm today, according to Brasília time. The procedure can be carried out at a lottery house or online, through the lottery website or application.

To bet, you must choose ten numbers out of 80 that are available for marking on the shuttle. So, to complete the game, you must choose the Heart Team. This will directly influence the funds to be received by clubs.

Timemania’s previous contest

The last Timemania draw took place on the 27th, however, there were no winners. The numbers drawn were: 15-27-30-41-46-49-58. The Heart Team was YPIRANGA /RS.

Check out all the category winners:

With 7 hits – There were no winners;

With 6 hits – 4 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 33,930.10;

With 5 hits – 147 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 1,318.95;

With 4 hits – 2,730 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 9.00;

With 3 hits – 26,765 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 3.00;

With the Heart Team – 6,533 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 7.50.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount collected was R$ 2,441,943.00.

Timemania: How to bet?

In the Timemania contests, 7 dozens are drawn, ranging from 01 to 80, in addition to the heart team, also with 80 possibilities. But, there is only one type of bet, which consists of choosing 10 numbers plus a favorite team, which costs R$ 3.

However, there are 6 prize tiers for those who match 3 to 7 numbers or the heart team.

In online betting, in addition to Timemania, it is possible to play in other modalities, such as Quina, Mega-Sena, Super Sete, Dupla Sena, Lotomania, lottoeasyLucky Day, among others.

How to win in this mode?

