Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook with R$ 1,000 discount on Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the main gaming notebooks available in the Brazilian market and, without a doubt, one of its main attractions is its lower price compared to other notebooks in the same category.

In addition to the price, the Nitro’s look is a show on its own, with a modern design, resistant plastic body in black and red and keyboard illuminated with red lights, which draws a lot of attention to the product.

The notebook has a 15.6-inch screen, IPS technology, Full HD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the computer has Acer TrueHarmony speakers, to provide good audio quality even if users do not wear headphones.

The Nitro 5 has a tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 SSD, up to 10 times faster than the HDs, present in most computers in the country. SSDs also make a big difference when loading games, especially those that take longer to load.

In addition, the notebook is equipped with a dedicated NVIDIA GTS 1650 graphics card, which has 4 GB of video memory, which makes the machine capable of running titles such as Counter-Strike Global Offensive, FIFA 22, GTA V, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fall Guys and more.

Acer Nitro 5 ACER Notebook Gamer Nitro 5 AN515-55-59T4, Intel Core I5 ​​10th Gen, 8GB, 512GB SDD, N…

BRL 4,799

