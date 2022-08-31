AF News | State | 2-year-old child and two more people are confirmed with monkeypox in Palmas

The weekly bulletin on monkeypox in Palmas, released this Tuesday (30), confirmed three positive cases. There are another 23 suspected cases under investigation in the capital and 22 were ruled out after examination. Araguaína also confirmed its 1st case of the disease.

The confirmed cases are a 2-year-old female child; a 12-year-old teenager; and a 28 year old male. The man is not a resident of Palmas, but took the exam in the Capital. He and the child remain in isolation and are being monitored by the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS). The teenager is now out of isolation.

Health reported that, in addition to monitoring suspected and positive patients, it also monitors the contacts of each case. The most frequent manifestations have been injuries, inappetence and other symptoms that still configure a mild picture of the disease.

Due to the confirmation, Health reinforces that the main measure to avoid contamination is prevention, constant cleaning of hands, use of alcohol gel, masks for the immunosuppressed population and more vulnerable to the disease such as pregnant women, children and people with comorbidity.

The director of Health Surveillance, Maressa Castro, guides the population to seek the nearest health unit when experiencing any of the symptoms. “Our team is already aligned and prepared to receive suspected cases of the disease. After clinical evaluation, patients will be referred to the Municipal Laboratory to carry out the collection to confirm the diagnosis.explains.

SEE TOO

How to proceed in suspected Monkeypox cases

traveler: individual who, in the last 21 days, traveled or had contact with someone who traveled to an endemic country or with confirmed cases of the disease, since March;

Close contact: individual who, in the last 21 days, had close contact with a suspected or confirmed case of the disease;

sexual contact: individuals with a history of intimate contact with a stranger and/or casual partner(s) in the last 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms.

Probable case of the disease

People who have acute lesions, single or multiple, anywhere on the body (including the genital or perianal region). Those who present pain and anal bleeding and/or edema, which may be associated with other signs and symptoms, such as chills, headaches, body and back pain, and even extreme tiredness.

It should also be observed if these lesions have a rounded shape with a small dot in the center (this dot does not always appear) and that progress to the stage of spotting, blistering or crusting wounds.

Definitions and remarks

The period for the onset of symptoms is usually 6 to 16 days, but it may start as early as 21 days after contact with the virus. Signs and symptoms usually last two to four weeks. The lesions must be evaluated by the doctor who will give the appropriate treatment and teach the correct way to clean the wound and also guide the best form of isolation to avoid transmission.

prevention measures

As a way of preventing the spread of the virus, people should avoid contact with suspected, probable and/or confirmed Monkeypox cases. In addition, the Ministry of Health recommends basic hygiene measures, such as washing hands (fingers, nails, wrist, palm and back) with soap and water, wearing a protective mask, eating only well-done meat and avoiding touching secretions, other people’s clothes and objects.