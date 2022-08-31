After all, how many bones does the human body have?

Ever wondered how many bones the human body has? This number is not always the same. At birth, he is much larger, oddly enough.

“There are almost 100 more bones than adults”, calculates the orthopedist Gustavo Tadeu Sanchez, director of the SBTO (Brazilian Society of Orthopedic Trauma). An adult has a total of 206 bones in the body.

“Babies have a good part of the bones formed by cartilage and with separate growth nuclei, this makes the number of bones by this division higher in the pediatric population. During growth, these nuclei fuse, in addition to the normal growth of bones “, it says.

Likewise, this merger continues to occur over the years, “reducing” that number. “There is no bone that ‘disappears’. However, from the age of 40, some bones fuse, losing their independent mobility”, explains Mateus Saito, orthopedist at the Vita Institute and medical coordinator of the Brazilian Judo Confederation.

This phenomenon is known as synostosis. “In this way, following the division of anatomists, some bones such as the skull and pelvis, which are counted by their separate parts, are now counted as a smaller number. The exact time may vary according to gender, age and region”, explains Sanchez.

How are the bones of the body divided?

Anatomists and orthopedists use several ways to classify and divide the bones of the body, they are:

Long or short;

Flat, irregular, pneumatic or sesamoid;

Axial or appendicular.

This last classification occurs according to the location of the bones:

The axial bones are those that form the trunk, neck and head, which include the bones of the skull, cervical spine, thoracic spine, lumbar spine, sacrum, coccyx and pelvis (iliac, ischium and pubis), making up 80 bones in all;

Appendicular bones are bones of the upper limbs (such as humerus, radius, ulna, metacarpals, phalanges, carpal bones, clavicle) and lower limbs (such as femur, patella, tibia, talus, calcaneus, metatarsals, phalanges, cuboid). , cuneiform and medial, intermediate and lateral wedges), totaling 126 bones.

The largest bone in the human body is the femur, located in the thigh of the leg. The smallest are located in the ear: stirrup, anvil and hammer, as explained by Marcelo Lopes, an orthopedist at the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), linked to the Ebserh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

Are there people who have more bones in their body?

Yes, it is possible to have a greater number of bones than mentioned at the beginning of this text. “Some people may have accessory, supernumerary bones (eg, transitional vertebra in the spine) or even bones that do not have their full fusion during development,” Sanchez teaches.

What are the functions of the bones in our body?

Bones are part of our locomotor system, which already shows their importance in our coming and going movements. But its function goes beyond that:

They protect organs considered noble, such as the brain, heart, lungs and spinal cord;

They participate in the production of blood cells through the hematopoietic (red blood cells) and defense (lymphocytes) system;

They act as a reserve of nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, glycogen and fat.

There are also specific functions of some bones, such as the ribs that help with breathing.

How to take care of our bone health?

The orthopedists interviewed indicate the following precautions to have good bone health:

Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D and adequate protein intake;

Good sun exposure, ideally for 15 minutes without sunscreen at times of greater safety (before 10 am and after 4 pm);

Do not smoke;

Moderate alcohol consumption;

Regular practice of exercises, which helps in the gain of bone stock until the age of 30 and in the reduction of its expenditure after that age;

Maintenance of an adequate weight.

When this does not happen, the bones get weaker with age, which can lead to their fragility, causing osteopenia and, later, if nothing is done, osteoporosis, in which the person will have a higher rate of fractures and difficulty. in their recovery.

“It can also incur a higher rate of pain in the bones and loss of stature due to the flattening of the vertebrae of the spine”, reinforces Sanchez.