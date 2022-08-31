After creating a health plan and paying the 3rd installment, Ibaneis aims at a general readjustment for servers — Portal Política Distrital





Candidate for reelection, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) intends to grant a general readjustment to servers in a second term. The statement was made in an interview with radio Alpha FM 89.9, on Tuesday morning (30). During the conversation, Ibaneis also spoke about health, mobility and social work.

“We intend, in the next term, to start the readjustment of all categories. A readjustment that would serve the four years and in installments. We have some categories that we need to reduce the disparity, we have to equalize that”, said Ibaneis Rocha.

The governor explained that in the first term he acted to pay debts in the order of R$ 8 billion and that he updated the payment of pecuniary and made the payment of the third installment of the readjustment, which was due by the two previous governments.

In addition, the current management took the server’s Health Plan off paper, which today serves 80,000 lives and will be expanded. “It is doing wonderfully well, we have 80,000 people within the health plan, we have expanded it to the Civil Police and we intend to take it to the PMDF. Without the public servant working motivated, we cannot advance much”, he added.

The governor also highlighted that the reduction of ICMS on fuels, imposed by the federal government, resulted in a loss of revenue, which affected the calling of servers approved in a contest. Still, he said it is possible that more professionals will be called in when feasible.

Ibaneis also spoke of the seven UPAs built during his administration and the ten UBSs. He pointed out that the number of Family Strategy teams has doubled and in a second term he intends to expand the service at the end, where 80% of health problems are solved.

Regarding mobility, the governor is betting on expanding the subway in Samambaia and building the BRT Norte, serving the Planaltina region. “We got the investments to expand the subway in Samambaia. We are going after the resources to invest in Ceilândia and Asa Norte. And we are also looking to invest in the North BRT, which will reach Planaltina”, he said.

Regarding social assistance, Ibaneis recalled that he hired more than 1,100 employees and expanded the workload of professionals from 30 to 40 hours. He pointed out that the questionnaire made to the population when filling out the registration is complex and takes time. And, finally, he clarified that the assistance provided by the government has increased because today there are more benefits granted to the population. “People go to the queues because there is a social benefit to be delivered to society. In the last year of the Rollemberg administration, he delivered 6,000 basic food baskets a month. We created the Prato Cheio Card, which today delivers 87,000 cards with R$ 250 reais to families”, he explained.