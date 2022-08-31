After denying it, Bolsonaro’s ex now claims to be a housewife worth R$3 million

The ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, candidate for district deputy with the name of Cristina Bolsonaro (PP-DF), declared to the Electoral Court to be the owner of a mansion in Lago Sul, in Brasilia, evaluated in about R$ 3 million. The existence of the property was revealed by UOL a year ago, when she denied being the owner of the property.

“Of course not,” Cristina told the report on August 26, 2021. At the time, a realtor reported that the house was rented. The report found that similar houses were rented in the same region for about R$15,000. Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, who was an advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), then had a net salary of R$6,200.

Cristina declares a value much lower than the market value. Now, in her statement to the Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District, Cristina claims to be the owner of the property. She listed the mansion, located in a noble region, in her list of assets presented to the Electoral Court.

The candidate stated that she valued the house — with 800 square meters within a 1,200 square meter plot and swimming pool — at R$829,000.

The amount is much lower than the BRL 2.9 million paid by the former owner, broker Geraldo Machado, on May 31, 2021.

Who was the previous owner? Last year, the UOL found him living in a house in Vicente Pires, a middle-class administrative region in the Federal District, much more modest than the mansion he owned.

He denied being an orange. According to him, the “dream” of moving to Lago Sul was frustrated because he was unable to sell his residence in Vicente Pires. So, in order not to have financial difficulties, he rented the mansion.

“I was going to move there [casa do Lago Sul]but unfortunately the person declined my business here [casa onde vive]”, said Machado, at the time. “I had to, unfortunately, rent. It’s a dream to live on the lake [Sul] huh. It is well located.”

Facade of the new Ana Cristina house; she declared that the mansion is worth R$ 829 thousand Image: Eduardo Militão/UOL/26.ago.2021

Has the sale been registered? O UOL consulted notaries on Monday (29), but there was no record, in the registration of the property, of any sale of Machado to Cristina.

The report asked for clarification from the broker, on Monday (29), and from Cristina, on Tuesday (30), but has not received them so far. They will be published if received.

Who is Christina? She is the mother of Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the president’s fourth child. She was the second wife of Jair Bolsonaro. The former deputy’s third relationship was with Michelle Bolsonaro, his current wife.

Ana Cristina is the mother of Jair Renan and candidate for district deputy Image: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content – 26.Sep.2018

Bolsonaro clan buys in cash. An exclusive report by UOL revealed yesterday that almost half of the property in real estate owned by President Bolsonaro and his closest family members was built in the last three decades with the use of cash, according to a patrimonial survey carried out by UOL.

From the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers and sons have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a statement by the clan members themselves.

Purchases registered at the registry offices using the payment method “in national currency”, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.