After discovering which rival is alive, Tertulinho tries to kill Zé Paulino; Playboy cheats Candoca

The cowboy will be away from Canta Pedra for ten years and will return to the city thirsting for justice; novel will be divided into two phases

In this Tuesday’s chapter of “Sertão Sea“, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) and little talk (Renato Góes) will have an accident and the cowboy will be presumed dead. adamastor (Everaldo Pontes) will help the son of Dahomey (Wilson Rabelo) to recover, while the residents of Canta Pedra will mourn the supposed loss.

The ‘savior of the homeland’, then, will tell Dodôca (Cyria Coentro) that Tertúlio’s employee (José de Abreu) ​​is alive, but the seamstress will die before telling the truth to Candoca (Isadora Cruz). The character of Góes will discover that the rival has not died, but will hide the fact from the teacher.

According to information provided by the portal “Summary of On-Novels“, the young lady’s fiance will have an improvement in a sequence scheduled to air this Saturday (3). The colonel’s heir will be desperate and, in a failed attempt, will turn off the devices that keep the protagonist alive.

After frames, the son of deodora (Debora Bloch) will be able to marry the crush. However, his enemy will return to the city ten years later, thirsting for justice. Zé Paulino, by the way, will enrich and adopt the formal name, José Mendes, as revealed by Gshow.