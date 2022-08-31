After shooting Zé Leôncio’s son, Solano goes to live in the Juma tapera and plan new attacks

Solano will hide in the Juma tapera, plan attacks and receive an unexpected visit from Velho do Rio.

Solano (Rafa Sieg) will strike terror into the family of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in the next chapters of wetland, Globo’s 9pm soap opera. The jagunço, hired by Tenório (Murilo Benicio)will have the mission to kill the grileiro’s enemies in the plot written by Bruno Luperi. He will even live in the Juma (Alanis Guillen) tapera, where he will plan new attacks after almost killing Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

Tenório has not liked Zé Leôncio’s involvement in his affairs with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). Therefore, he will decide to hire a gunman to take revenge on his ex-wife, Alcides and Zé Leôncio’s family. Solano, at first, will be presented as a simple farmhand of Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia).

As soon as he arrives at the Pantanal, the jagunço will not take long to start his work. His first victim will be Zé Lucas, who will be shot and only survive thanks to the help of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).

It will happen, however, that people will begin to suspect the hired killer. To fool him, Tenório decides to pretend that he dismissed the false pawn, but he will order him to go ahead with the plan.

After that, Solano will settle in Juma’s tapera. Upon arrival, he will find the place empty and abandoned, ideal for him to hide. “And tomorrow I’m going to start the ‘calls’, taking them one by one, starting with your Zé Leôncio… I’m going to put the pepper right in the middle of his forehead; straight shot to the head. After what happened, whoever ventures there also dies. Zé Lucas, this time, does not escape. I already blessed the bullets. Well, then there are the two ‘molecote’ there: Joventino and Tadeu. Is easy. ‘Comprehensive’ service…“, he will say.

KNOW MORE! Juma is surprised by Solano before giving birth, he takes her hostage and threatens to kill her and her daughter at birth.

Old man from Rio faces Solano

After staying at the Juma tapera, Solano will receive an unexpected visit from Velho do Rio. “Who is the miss?”, he will be astonished. “I’ve been following you for a long time. ‘Tou’ here to give you some advice: this gun can’t be fired ‘otra’ ‘veiz’ here in these parts. If so, ‘you’ dies”, will threaten the entity.

Suddenly, Solano will grab his shotgun and point it at the old man. “‘Ixprinta’… Shoot, Solano!“, will provoke the entity, which will turn into an anaconda and fight against the jagunço. Then the snake will appear wrapped around Solano’s neck, who will be struggling on the ground.

SEE TOO! Zé Leôncio finds out that Zefa accused him of sexual harassment, gets angry and kicks her out of the farm: “you can do your tricks”

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.