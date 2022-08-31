After success in “Pantanal”, Globo makes a decision and will remake another successful soap opera; Premiere is scheduled for 2024

the remake of “Pantanal” has been one of the biggest successes for Rede Globo. With that, the broadcaster made an important decision. According to information from the portal “Correio”, one of the biggest hits, the soap opera “The trip”will win a remake in honor of the 30th anniversary of the plot.

The feuilleton will be adapted to the time of 18:00 or 19:00. The author Renata Jhindaughter of the author Elizabeth Jhin, would have been probed to sign the plot. However, she denied participating. Furthermore, according to columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”, Walcyr Carrasco was quoted, but the author also denied the information.

The soap opera would have already started to be scripted a few months ago. “The trip” will be shown in the year who the plot, which aired in 1994, on Globo, will complete 30 years of success. The telenovela was scripted in 1975, by Rede Tupi, but was only successful in the later version, which was aired in 1994.

“The trip” tells the story of alexanderwhich was interpreted by Guilherme Fontes. The man is a rich man who kills himself in his chair after being convicted of robbery followed by murder. Wanting to make life hell for everyone who was supposed to be linked to his death, Alexandre starts torturing the characters.