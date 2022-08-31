After the dogs and cats, came the “emotional support” alligator

This Wally is easy to find, as he stands out wherever he goes. This is what happened in Philadelphia, in the United States.

“WallyGator” is an alligator and also an “emotional support animal”, which means that its owner can walk and transport it to places where, as a rule, animals are not accepted.

And the reptile was successful in its walk through the park and is already famous on the internet. Owner Joie Henney assures Wally is not a wild beast. On the contrary, she describes him as “a sweet”, reason why you sleep with him in bed and take him for walks.