Alexandre Mattos complains about Chilean referee after Athletico’s victory and cites assistant aggression: “Descontrole” | athletico-pr

Athletico’s football executive, Alexandre Mattos criticized the refereeing after the 1-0 victory against palm trees , for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, at Arena da Baixada. The athletic director directed the revolt to the referee Roberto Tobar and the assistants.

Mattos asked to speak with journalists after the press conference by assistant Paulo Turra, who had already complained about the expulsions of Hugo Moura and Felipão. The manager reported that the Chilean referee uttered bad words to the red-black staff.

It’s an out of control I’ve never seen. Experienced, but with a lot of controversy. I don’t know if he was nervous. He came with an aggressive stance, cursing everyone. — Alexandre Mattos, Business CEO, in the mixed zone

In addition to complaining about the referee, the manager said that physical trainer Túlio Flores was stomped by one of the assistants, without mentioning Christian Schiemann or Claudio Ríos. According to the red-black director, Flores was “assaulted” in an “embarrassing” situation.

Mattos informed that the club will file a complaint with Conmebol against all Chilean referees.

The referee is the power of the scoresheet. He was supposed to avoid friction between players, but he came out cursing people. We want to do the repudiation because it needs to be registered. He had to be the one to calm everyone down. — Alexandre Mattos

Hurricane and Verdão will face each other again on September 6, at Allianz Parque. The classified takes on Flamengo or Velez Sarsfield in the finalscheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.