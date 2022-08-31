Amazon series review

In 2017, Amazon shelled out about $250 million for the rights to produce a new adaptation of “The Lord of the Rings.” At the time, with “Game of Thrones” drawing to a close, the search for his replacement began. After five years, much speculation and suspicion, the world created by JRR Tolkien invades Prime Video screens in the platform’s most ambitious investment yet.

This ambition is primarily financial, but it also extends to the adapted history and the investments made for production. For the eight-episode first season alone, the production spent about $468 million, according to documents sent by the New Zealand government to Time magazine.

With pre-production on the second season already underway and filming scheduled for October, Prime Video’s investments will exceed an estimated $1 billion in its already confirmed five seasons.

The result starts to be seen from 10 pm next Thursday, September 1st. The series directed by the duo Patrick McKay and JD Payne adapts the Second Age to the screen, and takes place thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”.

It is a time of relative peace and great power, when kingdoms rose and fell. In this sense, the series follows a group of characters, new and familiar, who must come together to confront the resurgence of evil in its most feared form. Therefore, the plot will address the forging of the Rings of Power, the emergence of Sauron and the alliance between men and elves.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to Watch “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

In Tolkien’s writings, the Second Age spans 3441 years, and the series borrows elements from various passages to create its own leaner, structured narrative line.

Even without the rights to “The Silmarillion”, “The Unfinished Tales” and “The History of Middle-earth”, the series works in partnership with the Tolkien estate to present this portion of the fantasy world in the best possible light.

The result, visually stunning, lives up to the high expenses of the company led by Jeff Bezos. Filming in New Zealand prioritized sets built using computer graphics, and the technical care with costumes, makeup, sets and visual effects is obvious.

Big budget: considered the most expensive series in history, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ was filmed in New Zealand Image: Publicity/Prime Video

In the first two episodes, directed by JA Bayona (“Seven Minutes After Midnight”, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), the series presents the various nuclei and travels from city to city to tell, calmly, who are those whom the public should pay attention.

From elves to humans, dwarves and hairy feet, which are species of hobbit ancestors, each core has its own dramas, conflicts and quests, which will soon enter a path of convergence.

Although they do a good introductory job, the episodes don’t spend much more than a screen with a paragraph and a few lines of dialogue to explain their premise and make it clear that there are previous conflicts that matter for the understanding of the plot from that point on.

At first, its biggest difficulty seems to be reconciling two equally important angles: making the adaptation satisfying enough for fans more versed in Tolkien’s universe and welcoming enough that the casual viewer can enjoy the plot without getting a little lost.

This becomes particularly tricky when you consider the pressure on “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” To date, it is the most expensive series in television history.

Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvette) are dwarves who rule the kingdom of Khazad-dum Image: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

By comparison, “Game of Thrones” cost HBO about $100 million per season, with spending per episode starting at about $6 million in the first season, rising to $15 million in the final season. According to Variety, “House of the Dragon” consumed less than $20 million for each of the 10 episodes of the first season, which leaves the budget less than half that of the first season of “The Rings of Power.”

Precisely because of the exacerbated spending, which comes at a time when the main competitors of the streaming platform (read HBO Max and Netflix) are heading in the opposite direction of cost containment, all eyes are turned to the performance of the series in the face of the audience, and your ability to capture the attention of Emmy experts and potential new fans is more important than ever.

In this sense, by way of comparison, the series takes a steeper path than HBO’s fire-breathing dragons.

Galadriel played by Morfydd Clark; series brings the character before meeting her husband, Celeborn Image: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Still, the visual spectacle presented by “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is one of the most dazzling ever seen on TV screens, and in no way owed to the grandeur of Peter Jackson’s films.

Even with the naturally confusing start, which comes naturally to a story with such a grand and branching scope, the characters are well-designed enough that the distinction between them is clear.

And even in the face of great challenges, such as the one lived by Morfydd Clark, interpreter of a younger and more adventurous Galadriel, the actors manage to show that they will still surprise us – and a lot.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.