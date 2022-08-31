Ana Maria Braga is the new poster girl for PlayStation

This Tuesday (30), PlayStation announced the presenter Ana Maria Braga, from Rede Globo de Televisão, as the new poster girl. In a one-year partnership agreement, the celebrity joins influencers and other figures to celebrate and represent the brand’s products in Brazil.

The collaboration was announced through an interview, where veteran Tiago Leifert had a chat with the Mais Você host. The Brazilian TV icon gave more details about her history with video games and declared her long time on the road with PlayStation consoles, starting her experiences in mid-1995.

The campaign simulates a kind of job interview, where each of the veteran members poses as an “HR recruiter” and questions the “candidate” about their motivations. In this way, topics such as the relationship with games, favorite titles, importance of game technology in personal life and other relevant issues are discussed.

Check out the interview with Ana Maria Braga below:

Ana Maria Braga and more: meet the current PlayStation Team

With the formalization of Ana Maria Braga as a poster girl, a total of four new members are made official by PlayStation — actor Jonathan Azevedo, youtuber Julio Cocielo and influencer Lucas Rangel. The names join veterans Tiago Leifert, Marcos Mion, Nyvi Estephan and Bruno Correa and will be the faces that will promote the brand’s products and services in the coming months.

