Analysis: Sport does good homework and Vasco dries up to stay one win away from Serie B’s G-4 | sport

The old football motto of “growing up at the right time” can be applied to the current moment of Sport in the Brazilian Series B. With the 1-0 over Novorizontino on Tuesday night, at Ilha do Retiro, Leão returned to a winning streak after 20 rounds (before, he beat Chapecoense in the same stadium) and slept two points away from G- 4 of the competition.

For the round to end better, Rubro-Negro (6th, with 40) hopes for a stumbling block by Vasco. Fourth place, with 42 points, Cruz-Maltino receives this Wednesday Guarani, penultimately placed. The mission seems difficult, but Sport has already benefited from an upset on Tuesday – with the defeat of favorite Grêmio to Criciúma by 2-0.

The setback of Tricolor Gaucho was the second consecutive, which keeps it with 44 points. Even if Sport sees Vasco win, the distance to the G-4 of the Pernambuco team has already decreased in relation to the beginning of the round – from five to four points.

And the round just wasn’t even better because Londrina beat CRB with a goal in stoppage time, 1-0, in the second. Result that keeps the team from Paraná (5th, with 41) ahead of Leão.

1 of 2 Gustavo Coutinho and Vagner Love celebrate Sport’s goal over Novorizontino — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Gustavo Coutinho and Vagner Love celebrate Sport’s goal over Novorizontino — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Same mistakes (and solutions)

The roadmap for Sport’s victory over Novorizontino was very similar to that of the triumph against Chape – 1-0 results that were only defined in the final half of the second half, after substitutions in the offensive sector. In the first, it was Facundo Labandeira who scored. In this now, Gustavo Coutinho.

The reserves that entered and were essential for the victories keep the discussion on when they will be able to receive chances as starters.. In addition to the aforementioned Labandeira and Coutinho, also striker Wanderson was called again – others who entered this Tuesday were midfielder Denner and left-back Lucas Hernández. Denner even provided the assist for the goal.

2 of 2 Sport players celebrate a goal over Novorizontino — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Sport players celebrate a goal over Novorizontino — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Coach Claudinei Oliveira has maintained an offensive quartet in recent games formed by midfielder Giovanni and forwards Luciano Juba, Vagner Love and Kayke. Of them, only Love has not been criticized.

Although the changes were necessary for the victory, it is important to emphasize the dominance of Sport in the game. Leão finished with more possession (58%) and with 19 shots, against 6 for Novorizontino. And goalkeeper Frigeri, from the São Paulo team, also had an inspired night, with good defenses that prevented a more elastic score.

After playing two matches at home and winning both, Leão now needs to grow as a visitor to prove that he can really win access. There will be two away matches – initially, on Saturday, against CRB, at Rei Pelé. And then in the fourth, against Ponte Preta, at Moises Lucarelli.

