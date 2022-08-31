Anitta crosses the line in post-VMA celebration, exaggerates the ‘after’ and video generates memes: “Travada”

Anitta has all the reasons in the world to celebrate. This Sunday (28), the singer made history by being the first Brazilian to win the award. Video Music Awards (VMA)gives MTV. The funkeira won the award in the category “Best Latin Video” with ‘To involve‘ and delivered a moving speech on stage at the ceremony.

To celebrate the feat, the international diva celebrated her victory at a post-VMA party and everything indicates that Anitta did not limit herself during the party. In a video on social networks, the singer appears apparently out of her mind in a ballad in the United States and, at a certain point in the content, the voice of “go trickster” hangs, looks at nothing and doesn’t react.

“Locked up,” said one. profile. “I only leave the house if it’s to stay like this”, commented netizen. A third follower scored: “Who never?”. It is worth mentioning that anita it is good. The artist even recorded content after the celebration and made it clear that the moment was only for the celebration party. THE From Rio did not reveal what he ingested to make him stay that way.

exciting speech

It is important to mention that the singer’s speeches were praised by the international press. ”

My God! I really didn’t expect this, I think I’m going to cry. I just want to say, for those who don’t know, this night is historic. It’s Brazil’s first time here. It is the first time that my country has been at an award like this. I want to thank my family and my fans. Tonight I performed here a genre that for many years was considered a crime in my country. I am born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, and for those who were born there, we would never have thought that this would be possible. So thank you very much.”, declared.