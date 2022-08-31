Armie Hammer’s aunt talks about affairs in the family

“Little things become triggers.” That’s how Casey Hammer, aunt of actor Armie Hammer, defined, in an exclusive interview with universe, her struggle to overcome the traumas of abuse she suffered in childhood, as part of the family of the actor known for films like “The Social Network” (2010) and “Call Me by Your Name” (2018) and accused of sexual abuse, rape and practice of cannibalism.

She is the production consultant for the documentary series that premieres September 2 on Discovery+, “House of Hammer: Family Secrets”, where she says that Armie’s dark behavior is not a surprise, after all, all the men in his family have a disturbing past of violence.

Armie was reported in early 2021 for sexual assault and rape in the LAPD by a woman named Effie, 24, who had been in a yo-yo relationship with the actor for four years. She alleges, among other things, that she was violently raped for four straight hours by the actor, while he slammed her head into the wall and left her bruised.

But this girlfriend wasn’t the only one. After the accusations, several women began to spread disturbing messages they received from the actor on social media. With explicit sexual content, violent requests, references to cannibalism and disturbing sexual fantasies, the documentary shows screenshots of victims’ conversations with Hammer on Instagram. In some of them, he admits to being “100% cannibal” and says he would like to “barbecue” with a woman’s rib.

Prior to that, he was married to Elizabeth Chambers, also an actress, and they have two children. The couple lived together for ten years until they split in 2020. In 2013, the actor said in an interview with American Playboy that he liked to dominate in bed but after “marrying a feminist” he had changed his behavior “You can’t pull your wife’s hair. There comes a point where you say, ‘I respect you too much to do these things I kind of want to do,'” he said at the time.

The LAPD investigation of this case was closed in December 2021, nine months after the allegations. According to site American celebrity expert TMZ, he is unlikely to face the charges and be punished, but it will be up to the US attorney’s office to make the decision. For now, there are no new developments on the case.

After Effie’s complaint, Armie’s lawyer said the actor had only consensual relationships. In late 2021, the actor checked into a rehab facility for alcohol, drugs, and sex, but came out of treatment after a few months.

In the three-chapter docuseries, Casey Hammer talks about the family’s history of abusive men, such as when she found photos of her father’s sexual acts with other women when she was a child. In addition to her, two women who had romantic relationships with Armie openly talk about what happened to them: Courtney Vuckovich, founder of a beauty app Flashd, and artist Julia Morrison.

Courtney Vuckovich is one of the women who lived an abusive relationship with Armie Hammer Image: Disclosure

universe spoke exclusively with Casey, Armie’s aunt. In the Zoom chat, she talked about the series and the abuse she suffered as a child. And, at one point, she demonstrated how difficult it was to talk about this subject. “I’m sure it’s hard to see what’s shown in the show for anyone,” she says. She read the conversation below and watch it in the video above.

UNIVERSA: How is your relationship with Armie?

CASEY: My mother died 14 years ago and up until that point she was trying to keep us together as a dysfunctional family. When she died, we went our separate ways. I have no relationship with Armie.

Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer’s aunt, wrote a book about abuse that lives in the family Image: Disclosure

What was the worst message or testimonial you’ve read and heard about him?

I wasn’t shocked when I started seeing him in the media for bad behavior. I’m not too shocked because of my personal experiences and the way I grew up in my family. There were generations of abusive men.

For me, once it became public, we had to hold the culprits accountable and put an end to it. We’ve reached the limit. I’ve been saying this for 61 years, that I see the behavior in my family. It’s time to stop.

And even when victims started talking, the media and headlines were focused on Armie’s career, but they should have been focused on victims. They are the ones who have to live with what happened, with the scars of sexual, physical, mental and emotional abuse. They went through mind control and manipulation. They were strong, powerful women who, talking about what they went through on the show, help show other victims that they are not alone.

Abusers try to isolate you and manipulate you so that you feel like everything is your fault and that you have no power. It’s time to hold rich and powerful men accountable for this.

When the Me Too movement came about, it was focused on the work environment, but we need one of these for family environments. Abusers need to be held accountable. Your parents give birth and say they love you, but that doesn’t mean they can do whatever they want with your life. You have the right to choose and to say no, to put an end to it and ask for dignity and respect.

Did nothing really shock you?

To be honest, I’m sure it’s hard to see what’s shown in the show for anyone.

I watched it and, even knowing what I experienced in my family, as an adult, I review it and feel the triggers and traumas. I can’t believe when I was a kid I let my dad shoot a phone book while I was holding it.

When we grow up, we are surprised at how much we insist on a toxic relationship because we are looking for someone’s love to validate our existence. Is very sad. I’m here to tell my story and so victims don’t feel alone.

Even in this kind of situation, do you believe in redemption?

I live with the hope that all those who choose to improve, succeed. If you don’t make that choice, it won’t happen. In the documentary, you see that my father went to an asylum, but my grandfather controlled the entire narrative. We couldn’t embarrass the family, so my father never got better. He did horrible things until his death. But you have hope that one day your father will change and love you, even after all the sadness and abuse. And you accept any kind of affection, because you believe that is love.

Have you been abused?

Yes, and I say that in the book I wrote, “Surviving My Birthright”. It’s still very difficult to talk about it and it’s something I look for help to deal with. You see in the series when we talk about rape scenes. The situation becomes so real that it clicks and you realize that, yes, it is real life. The smallest things end up becoming triggers. It showed me that I needed help or I couldn’t stand being in this world any longer. I chose to seek support. Again, people who go through this need help getting through it.

Is that what gave you the courage to do the series?

When I wrote the book, it was more like a healing process for me, to give me the empowerment I needed, control over what happened. When people got to the book, I couldn’t control anything anymore. Seven years after its publication, I was quietly living my life when a TikTok profile found the book. In two hours, my whole life changed. At that moment, it was out of control. It was scary. I didn’t know what was to come.

At that moment you have to have the strength to assume that and trust the universe so that it guides you, protects you and shows you the right paths. He showed me my purpose, which is to keep talking about my story and, hopefully, help at least one person to heal from trauma. It’s about making a difference.