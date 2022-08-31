Asked about corruption, Lula goes on to cite cases of the Bolsonaro government

Lula gave an interview to Rádio Clube, from Pará (REUTERS/Carla Carniel)

Lula cites cases of corruption in the Bolsonaro government in an interview;

Candidate accuses opponent of not investigating scandals involving family and Covid;

He also quotes lies told during the last debate

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) accused, this Wednesday (31), his opponent Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of lying in the debate presented by TV Band last Sunday (28) and of hiding evidence of corruption.

“Today there is a president of the Republic who not only puts the dirt under the rug, but also transforms any and all complaints against him into 100-year secrecy,” he said, in an interview with Rádio Clube, in Pará.

The PT pointed out in the conversation that the current president did not “demand the investigation of the [Fabrício] Queiroz, his children, and the complaints that the CPI [da Covid] found against the [Eduardo] Pazuello [ex-ministro da Saúde] in vaccine negotiations.

Lula also drew attention to Bolsonaro’s promise to keep Auxílio Brasil at the level of R$ 600 in 2023, despite not having foreseen the expenses in the Budget Guidelines Law sent to Congress, and accused the president of using his wife, Michelle. Bolsonaro, to “lie about the transposition of the São Francisco River” in the electoral propaganda shown on television this Tuesday (30). “His impudence to lie is something indescribable, I had never seen it in the history of Brazil”, she criticized.

Anti-corruption pledges

During the interview, Lula promised that, if elected, any member of the administration will be investigated if there are signs of irregularity. “There will be no possibility of hiding any fraud. From the smallest official to the President of the Republic. […] There will be no carpet in the president’s office,” he guaranteed.

The candidate also cited actions taken by his government to fight corruption in the past, such as the Transparency Portal, the Comptroller General of the Union, the Law on Access to Information (approved only in the government of Dilma Rousseff), among others. “We made the corporate card transparent and now the president’s card has 100-year secrecy,” he pointed out.

Lula also took the opportunity to mention that he was acquitted in 26 cases in the Federal Court and to say that the only conviction “was that of the [Sergio] I live, at the request of [Deltan] Dallagnol, because there was political interest in me not running [às eleições] in 2018”. The PT, however, continues with 5 processes locked and/or suspended in court.

In the debate between the presidential candidates in the Band, Bolsonaro immediately raised the issue of corruption against Lula. PT’s responses were considered bad, even by the core of his campaign, since they did not clarify the allegations against him or mention the scandals of the current government.

With information from Poder360