A cold front is almost stopped near the coast of Sergipe and Alagoas. The presence of this cold front increases the conditions for rain in the east of the Northeast.

A large mass of cold air of polar origin predominates on the coast of the South and Southeast. The cold and humid wind from this system still arrives moderately over part of the South and Southeast.

Heavy clouds grow in the far north of the country where the air is still very humid and hot.

Photo by José Alexandre, Maceió (AL)

Weather forecast for 08/31/2022 Wednesday

August ends with sun and dry weather in most of Brazil. Polar air still influences the South and Southeast, keeping temperatures low at night and at dawn. The rest of the country is hot.

The sun predominates in the south of Brazil, but it is still cold. There are conditions for frost at dawn in the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. It may rain in the southwestern region of Rio Grande do Sul. On the coast of Paraná and Santa Catarina, the sun always appears between many clouds

Wednesday with predominance of sun in the Southeast Region, still cold at night and at dawn. You can gear in the region of Campos do Jordão (SP). Day with many clouds and sunny periods in the interior of Espírito Santo, in the Rio Doce Valley and in the Jequitinhonha Valley, in the Lagos Region (RJ) and in the Northwest Fluminense. It still rains on the north coast of Rio De Janeiro and on the coast of Espírito Santo.

THE Midwest region has another day with strong sun and very hot. The air is dry throughout the day, with air humidity levels around 30% in general, in the hottest hours of the day.

In the North Region, showers with lightning occur in the center-north of Amazonas, in Roraima, in Amapá, in the north of Pará, strong sun in the rest of the Region, with very dry air in the hottest hours of the day.

In the Northeast of Brazil, the sun predominates in Piauí, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, in the interior of Paraíba, in the center-west of Bahia. The south of Bahia has many clouds. East and north of Bahia, Sergipe, interior of Alagoas and Pernambuco have a day with many clouds and moderate rain. the day stays rainy on the coast of Alagoas. Rain showers occur on the coast of Maranhão.

Weather Alerts for Wednesday 8/31/2022

Attention to the risk of heavy rain in the capitals Maceió, São Luís, Belém, Macapá, Boa Vista,

Alert for heavy and voluminous rain on the coast of Alagoas

Frost alert at dawn in the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina and in the region of Campos do Jordão (SP)

Beware of moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and gusts of wind that can be strong on the coast of Maranhão, Amapá, in the north of Pará, in the north and northwest of Amazonas, in Roraima

Beware of moderate rain on the coast of Espírito Santo, Bahia, Recôncavo Baiano, Sergipe, inland Alagoas and eastern Pernambuco

hangover alert from Arraial do Cabo (RJ) to Salvador (BA), with waves up to 2.5 meters

Alert for dry air, with air humidity levels between 11% and 20% in the extreme south of Rondônia, center, west and south of Mato Gross Alert for dry air, with air humidity levels between 11% and 20% o, in the northwest of Mato Grosso do Sul

Pay attention to dry air, with air humidity levels between 21% and 30% west of Rio Grande do Sul, west of Santa Catarina, west and north of Paraná, center, west and north of São Paulo, center-west and northwest of Minas Gerais, north and east of Mato Grosso, in Mato Grosso do Sul South (except in the northwest of the state), in Goiás, in the Federal District, in Tocantins, in the west of Bahia, in the interior of Ceará, in the interior of Piauí and in Maranhão, in the south and east of Pará and in Rondônia, except in the north and extreme south of State.