Author of ‘Pantanal’ talks about the last chapter of the soap opera and gives spoilers about the end of Maria Bruaca, Trindade and more | TV & Famous

Pantanal is coming to an end and the public is already missing the Pantanal stories. Bruno Luperi author of the second version of the plot, was at the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta and revealed some spoilers from the last chapters.

“There are many Marias Bruacas in Brazil who do not perceive this abusive treatment. It has an arch that was very well fed that goes through several layers. by a process of elucidation throughout the plot. She emancipates herself on her own. She ends up extremely happy as she deserves. You can’t please everyone, some want her to stay with Alcides, others with Levi. She has two ‘stays’: one who learns to be okay with himself, which is this self-love rescue, and will have her man.”

“He’s a captivating character, we could work on a lot of character, several layers, and let’s talk about Gabriel’s work, who is an exceptional singer, actor and instrumentalist. It’s very hard, but for the soap opera to happen, it was written during the pandemic because the Pantanal has a regime of dry and flood waters, depending on the weather conditions we could not record, we needed the entire novel written before it aired, it is a closed work. Trindade has the path that the plot allows, I can’t say a lot. It’s definitely a character that will be missed. It’s a bit of precipitous grief.”

“It will have the end it deserves.”

Bruno is the grandson of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, author of the first version of the plot. He told what advice he received from his grandfather when he decided to write the second version of the novel.

“Just like him who wrote alone, I follow the same thing. He basically said: ‘go with God’, it was the greatest advice he could give, because we have to believe in what he writes unless the actor reads it has no truth and the public doesn’t get emotional. There has to be a tuning fork and it was the great teaching he gave me on how to write, to do with your truth. When I took the work to adapt I had to move a lot to bring it to our time, but It was all done very truthfully.”