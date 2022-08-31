AUXÍLIO BRASIL returns to R$ 400 in 2023 or remains at R$ 600?

For the next year, the federal government must maintain the Brazil aid at R$ 400, however, the possibility was opened for the R$ 600 to continue to be valid. The measure is contained in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), scheduled to be delivered to the National Congress this Wednesday, 31.

According to sources from the Ministry of Economy, the maintenance of the benefit at R$ 600 should happen if the economic team finds a sustainable source of funds to withdraw amounts without exceeding the limit of the spending ceiling.

Brazil Aid of BRL 600 in 2023

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has already stated at other times that, in order to finance the program, he intends to invest in the reform of the Income Tax. For this year’s Auxílio Brasil payments of R$ 600, R$ 27 billion of resources were set aside from the privatization of Eletrobras.

Amidst the campaign proposals, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he had talked to Guedes to guarantee the addition of R$ 200 for next year.

His opponent, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also promised to keep the amount of R$ 600 for next year, however, neither of the two informed for sure where the amounts for the payments will come from.