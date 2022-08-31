Average price of gasoline drops 10.93% in and reaches R$5.6 per liter

THE Gasoline stayed cheapest for the second consecutive month in the country. According to a survey by ValeCard, the national average price of fuel dropped 10.93% in August, to R$5.666 per liter.

“The decline in gasoline prices, for the second consecutive month, is the result of the combination of two main factors: the reduction of ICMS and PIS/Cofins by the States and the drop in the value of fuel for refineries by Petrobras, resulting from the policy of parity of prices with the value of oil in the global market”, explains José Ortigosa, president of Benefits and Fleet of the company specialized in fleet management solutions.

The research uses data collected between August 1st and 25th in more than 25 thousand accredited establishments. The largest percentage reductions occurred in the states of Piauí (-16.37%), Rio Grande do Norte (-14.86%), Sergipe (-14.46%), Maranhão (-14.46%) and Pernambuco (- 14.39%).

There was no increase in the price of gasoline in any federative unit of the country in the period. The smallest drop was registered in Paraná (-7.25%), followed by Roraima (-7.47%) and Santa Catarina (-8.01%).

Is it still advantageous to use ethanol?

The average price of ethanol in Brazil also dropped significantly, to R$ 4.020 per liter. Even with the drop of 8.78% compared to July, biofuel continues to be less advantageous than gasoline in almost all Brazilian states.

Only in Mato Grosso is it still worth filling the tank with ethanol. The calculation for this conclusion considers that it only pays off when its price is less than 70% of the price of gasoline.