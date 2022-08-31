Axl Rose greets fans in Manaus before Guns N’ Roses concerts in Brazil [VÍDEO] · Rolling Stone

Guns N’ Roses show in Manaus takes place next Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Arena Amazônia

Three days before the show Armas e Rosas in Manaus, capital of Amazonas, the Members disembarked in the city and stayed at the Juma Opera Hotel. On site, the band’s vocalist and frontman, Axl Rosewent to greet the fans who were waiting at the door of the hotel.

Axl Rose (Reproduction/Instagram)

The plane of the American hard rock group arrived in Manaus in the afternoon on Monday, the 29th, and then went straight to the hotel. It is worth remembering that this is the tenth coming of the Armas e Rosas to Brazil. After a presentation in the capital of Amazonas, the band will perform a series of shows in the country, including Rock in Rio 2022.



for the tour Guns N’ Roses Are F’N’Back!the first show in Brazil takes place next Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Amazon Arena. In addition to Manaus (and the festival), the musicians perform in Recife (09/04), Goiânia (09/11), Belo Horizonte (09/13), Ribeirão Preto (09/16), Florianópolis (09/18) , Curitiba (21/09), São Paulo (24/09) and Porto Alegre (26/09).

Service

Guns N’ Roses Show in Manaus

When? September 1, 2022 (Thursday)

September 1, 2022 (Thursday) Where? Arena Amazônia — Avenida Constantino Nery, 5001 — Flores, Manaus

Arena Amazônia — Avenida Constantino Nery, 5001 — Flores, Manaus What time? Gates Open: 4pm / Show Armas e Rosas : 21h

Gates Open: 4pm / Show : 21h Age rating: 14 years.

Tickets:

Fan Club Pre-Sale: May 11 (Wednesday), at 8 am on www.baladapp.com.br

Sale to the general public: May 12 (Thursday), at 8 am on www.baladapp.com.br

And at Oba Tickets for Millenium and Manauara malls from 10 am