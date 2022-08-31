Azul Viagens announces eight new routes to Ceará in high season

THE Blue Traveltour operator of Azul, announced this Tuesday, 30, magnification by 166% of flights to the capital of Ceará in the period between December this year and February 2023, considered high summer season.

There will be at least eight new routes departing from the cities of Goiânia (GO), Porto Alegre (RS), Ribeirão Preto (SP), São José do Rio Preto (SP) and Uberlândia (MG), in addition to increments in Cuiabá (MT). ), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Campinas (SP).

The new operations will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with Airbus A320 aircraft, with capacity for up to 174 Customers, Airbus A321, with capacity for 214 Customers, and Embraer 195 jets, with capacity for 136 seats.

“One of Azul Viagens’ big bets in this high season is the growth in Fortaleza, with the offer of more flights departing from several cities in the South, Southeast and Midwest. We decided to bet even more on this destination because of all the structure that tourists can count on to enjoy their vacation with their family”, explains Giulliana Mesquita, Product Manager at Azul Viagens.

See when the new flights start:

Ribeirão Preto (RAO) – Fortaleza (FOR)

From December 17th – often on Sundays

Porto Alegre (POA) – Fortaleza (FOR)

From December 24th – often on Saturdays

São José do Rio Preto (SJP) – Fortaleza (FOR)

From December 17th – often on Saturdays

Uberlândia (UDI) – Fortaleza (FOR)

From December 18th – often on Sundays

Goiania (GYN) – Fortaleza (FOR)

From December 17th – often on Saturdays

According to the company, nationally, to meet the demand of the high summer season, there will be a 45% increase in the number of seats, compared to the same period last year.

“This increase in supply in the market is a consequence of a great moment that the operator has been going through, sales at Azul Viagens grew 60% in the first half, compared to the same period in 2019. If we consider only Brazilian destinations, the growth is of 70%. For this reason, Azul Viagens invests a lot in Brazil and believes that this will be a high season of records”, informs the company.

The company offers in addition to complete packages with air, hotel, transfers and tours, free Wi-Fi services on board, live TV and onboard service with snacks and drinks at ease.

