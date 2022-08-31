B3 is supported by the international and corn can return to R$ 100.00 this week,…

Monday (29) comes to an end with corn futures prices little changed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3). The main quotations fluctuated in the range between R$86.12 and R$96.85.

The September/22 maturity was quoted at R$86.12, with a drop of 0.84%, November/22 was worth R$90.15 with stability, January/23 was traded at R$94.15 with a gain of 0 .17% and March/23 had a value of R$ 96.85 with stability.

For the market analyst at Brandalizze Consulting, Vlamir Brandalizze, even with the dollar retreating against the real this beginning of the week, the picture is positive and we are heading towards R$ 100.00 a bag.

“The position is very close and I think that this week the quotes have room and breath to accelerate. The export market is also in a position to improve from R$92.00 to R$97.00, with the possibility of reaching R$100.00 a week,” he says.

Brandalizze highlights the positive breath of corn even in this final stretch of harvest of the second Brazilian crop. “It was a moment when it should have been under pressure, but this very firm international market for corn and the lack of sellers in the Brazilian market are supporting quotations to very interesting levels”.

In the Brazilian physical market, the price of a bag of corn registered more setbacks than advances. The survey carried out by the Notícias Agrícolas team found appreciation only in Dourados/MS. The devaluations appeared in Ubiratã/PR, Londrina/PR, Marechal Cândido Rondon/PR, Pato Branco/PR, Campo Novo do Parecis/MT, Jataí/GO, Rio Verde/GO, Eldorado/MS and Cândido Mota/SP.

Check out how all the quotes were this Monday

According to the daily analysis by Agrifatto Consultoria, “in the physical market of Campinas/SP, the cereal ended the last week with firm prices at an average of R$ 83.50/sc, motivated by external demand and optimism in future markets” .

Also this Monday, Cepea released its weekly note pointing out that corn prices are firm in Brazil. The ESALQ/BM&FBovespa Indicator (Campinas/SP) recorded an increase of 1.75% from August 19 to 26, closing at R$ 83.6/sc of 60 kg on Friday, 26.

“In the international context, values ​​also rose, boosted by news indicating possible reductions in productivity of crops in the United States, by concerns related to drought in Europe and China and by the decrease in shipments through the Black Sea. Aware of this scenario, Brazilian producers moved away from the national spot, raising domestic prices”.

External market

The Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) operated throughout Monday in a positive field for international corn futures prices, which reached their highest levels in the last two months.

The September/22 maturity was quoted at US$ 6.83, up 15.00 points, December/22 was worth US$ 6.83, with an appreciation of 18.75 points, March/23 was traded at US$ 6, 87 with an increase of 18.00 points and May/23 had a value of US$ 6.88 with a gain of 17.50 points.

These indices represented increases, in relation to the closing of last Friday (26), of 2.25% for September/22, of 2.86% for December/22, of 2.69% for March/23 and 2.69% for May/23.

According to Reuters, corn futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange hit a two-month high on Monday, after a crop inspection visit to the United States last week projected crops would fall short of government estimates due to to hot and dry weather.

After markets closed on Friday, advisory service Pro Farmer estimated the U.S. corn harvest at 13.759 billion bushels, the lowest since 2019 and below USDA forecasts of 14.359 billion. of bushels.

The gains in corn reflect supply concerns and market efforts to entice farmers in South America to plant more acres of corn instead of soybeans, said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C Trading.

“The market is now trying to send a signal that we need more acres of corn in South America,” he said.