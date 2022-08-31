Banco do Brasil will pay almost R$ 800 million in advance

Early payment made by Banco do Brasil may indicate a positive result in the third quarter of this year.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Banco do Brasil will pay R$ 781.1 million referring to Interest on Own Capital (JCP) to the institution’s shareholders. The payment, which will occur in advance, corresponds to the third quarter of this year.

In a statement sent to the market, BB explained that the value is equivalent to R$ 0.27373551240 per share. The JCP will be distributed on September 30 and will be based on the shareholding position on September 12, 2022.

The bank’s decision draws attention because it brings indications that its profit will be higher than expected in this other quarter. It is worth remembering that BB recorded recurring net income of R$ 7.803 billion in the second quarter of this year.

The positive result for 2Q22 placed BB on the same level as large private banks, such as Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco. With its profit exceeding R$ 7 billion, the institution registered an increase of 54.8% in relation to the same period last year.

About JCP

Unlike dividends, which are part of the profits that the business obtained during the year of operation, Interest on Equity (JCP) is one of the most used ways by companies to remunerate their investors.

JCPs are advantageous for both sides because investors are happy to earn extra remuneration according to the performance of their application and companies use them as an accounting way to pay less taxes.

To calculate Interest on Own Capital (JCP), it is necessary to evaluate the company’s documentation and accounting statements. Most of the documents used refer to the calculation of profit during the year of the company, such as ledgers, balance sheets, Tax Accounting Bookkeeping (ECF), among others.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com